theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get New $1,000 Bonus for NBA, Super Bowl 60

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services A huge week of sports led by Super Bowl 60 and a number of high stakes NBA games presents a great time to use theScore Bet promo code WTOP. Tonight, the Denver Nuggets are taking on the New York Knicks on ESPN, and frankly, the storylines are writing themselves. Before the 7:00 PM EST tip-off, new theScore Bet customers can get in on the action with a massive safety net by activating here.







This welcome offer unlocks a “Bet Reset” up to $1,000. Here’s the play: you place an initial wager on this specific matchup—or any other NBA game on the slate this week—and if that first bet hits the rail (read: loses), you get 100% of your stake back in bonus bets. While this promotion is the standard across most legal states, bettors located in MI, NJ, PA, and WV get access to an alternative “Bet $10, Get $100 if your bet wins” bonus instead.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Overview

With the New York Knicks hosting the Denver Nuggets tonight at 7:00 PM EST, basketball fans have a prime opportunity to utilize the latest welcome offers from theScore Bet. Whether you are heading to Madison Square Garden or watching the national broadcast on ESPN, the table below outlines the specific bonus details available for new users based on their location.

Breaking Down the Offers

Let’s cut the chit-chat and look at the fine print. New theScore Bet customers located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia can take advantage of the “Bet $10, Get $100” promotion. To get in on this, you must place a $10 wager on tonight’s Nuggets vs. Knicks game (or any eligible market). If—and only if—that qualifying bet wins, you secure $100 in bonus bets on top of your cash winnings.

The bonus hits your account as five separate $20 bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement, and you have seven days to use them before they expire.

For new users in all other legal states where theScore Bet operates, the welcome offer is a pure safety net for your first wager at Madison Square Garden or elsewhere on the NBA slate. This “Bet Reset” allows you to fire off a cash wager up to $1,000 without needing to opt-in. If the bet loses, theScore Bet refunds 100% of the stake in bonus bets, up to the $1,000 limit. The refund is paid out as five bonus bets, each equal to 20% of the original eligible wager.

These credits arrive within 72 hours and expire seven days later. You don’t have to bet the full grand; anything up to that limit is covered, giving you serious flexibility for tonight’s tip-off.

Use theScore Bet Promo on Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks

Before tonight’s tip-off, let’s look at the lines. The New York Knicks enter the game riding a six-game win streak, sitting as home favorites against a Denver squad that is navigating some roster turbulence.

Moneyline: New York Knicks -263 | Denver Nuggets +215

New York Knicks -263 | Denver Nuggets +215 Spread: New York Knicks -6.5 (-115) | Denver Nuggets +6.5 (-105)

New York Knicks -6.5 (-115) | Denver Nuggets +6.5 (-105) Total: Over 224.5 (-110) | Under 224.5 (-110)

Odds provided by theScore Bet and are accurate as of February 4, 2026.

Let’s talk ROI. If you threw a $10 flier on the Denver Nuggets moneyline at +215, a win returns $21.50 in profit. On the flip side, backing the heavy favorite New York Knicks requires more capital; a $10 bet at -263 yields just about $3.80 in profit. For the high-rollers maximizing the “Bet Reset,” a $1,000 wager on the Nuggets moneyline would return a massive $2,150 in profit if they pull off the upset.

From a handicap perspective, this is a clash of styles. The Denver Nuggets are an offensive juggernaut, averaging 120.0 points per game and shooting a lights-out 49.5% from the field. Nikola Jokic is back from that knee issue and looked dominant against the Clippers, but Denver is missing Aaron Gordon (hamstring), which hurts their defensive versatility. Meanwhile, the Knicks are locking teams down, holding opponents under 100 points in four straight games. Their Net Rating of 6.3 and elite rebounding (52.9% Total Rebound Percentage) suggest they can control the pace, which explains the 6.5-point spread.

How to Sign Up for theScore Bet and Claim Your Offer

Ready to fade the public or back the favorite? With tip-off scheduled for 7:00 PM EST on ESPN, getting set up on theScore Bet is simple. Whether you are grabbing the “Bet Reset” or the “Bet $10, Get $100” offer, here is how to execute: