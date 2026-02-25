theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get 1,000 in Bonus for Thunder-Pistons, NBA Games Tonight

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Enjoy a fantastic NBA schedule tonight, and redeem bonus bets while doing so by signing up with theScore Bet promo code WTOP. All new users who claim this offer will be able to redeem a $1000 bonus with a winning wager, and able to check out fun NBA games tonight including a potential NBA finals preview between the Thunder and Pistons.







For the majority of legal states, this promotion delivers a $1,000 Bet Reset, ensuring that if your first wager up to $1,000 loses, you receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets.

However, users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia are eligible for a $100 bonus by placing a $10 bet that settles as a win. So, if you are in one of these states, it is important to note that you must win your first bet on the app to take home this bonus.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for NBA Bonus

With the Oklahoma City Thunder set to face the Detroit Pistons at 07:30 PM EST, eligible users can unlock exclusive welcome rewards tailored to their location. We always advise checking the specifics for your region, as local bettors in Michigan—along with those in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia—have access to the “Bet & Get” structure, while the rest of the map utilizes the standard $1,000 Bet Reset.

Here is the tale of the tape for the current offers available for this showdown:

Promotion Details Value theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $100 if your bet wins New theScore Bet User Offer (All Other States) $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States

For new theScore Bet customers in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, the value play is the specific “Bet & Get” promotion. To trigger this, users must place a $10 wager on the Pistons, the Thunder, or any other available market. If that ticket cashes, the user receives $100 in bonus bets on top of their standard winnings. It stands to reason that you want to pick a spot you feel confident in, as this bonus is not guaranteed—the initial wager must win to unlock the reward. The $100 bonus is distributed as five separate $20 bonus bets, credited within 72 hours of settlement, and they must be used within seven days.

For new theScore Bet customers in all other eligible states, the strategy shifts to the $1,000 Bet Reset. This promotion requires no opt-in and acts as insurance on a user’s first cash wager. If you back a side in the 07:30 PM EST game—or any other matchup—and the bet loses, you receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets, capped at $1,000. We always remind bettors that you don’t have to fire the full $1,000 clip; a smaller first bet, say $50, would result in $50 back if unsuccessful. The refund lands as five bonus bets, each valued at 20% of the eligible wager, expiring seven days after receipt.

Thunder vs. Pistons Odds Preview

Whether you are fading the public or backing the heavy favorite, theScore Bet provides comprehensive markets for this clash of conference leaders. Here is where the numbers sit for the game scheduled for February 25, 2026:

Moneyline: Detroit Pistons -278 | Oklahoma City Thunder +230

Detroit Pistons -278 | Oklahoma City Thunder +230 Spread: Detroit Pistons -7.5 (-105) | Oklahoma City Thunder +7.5 (-115)

Detroit Pistons -7.5 (-105) | Oklahoma City Thunder +7.5 (-115) Total: Over 220.5 (-105) | Under 220.5 (-115)

Odds are courtesy of theScore Bet and are accurate as of February 25, 2026. Odds are subject to change before tip-off.

We also want to give a shoutout to a specific daily boost catching our eye: Nikola Jokic to record a triple-double and Jaylen Brown to score 30+ points, boosted to +315. While not in this specific game, it’s the type of cross-market value we love to see.

How to Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Getting set up with theScore Bet is straightforward, allowing you to lock in your offer well before the Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons tip off at 07:30 PM EST. Follow these steps to secure your bonus:

Download and Install: Find theScore Bet app on the iOS App Store or Google Play Store and download it to your device. Create an Account: Open the app and start the registration. You will need to provide standard personal info to verify your identity (name, address, date of birth). Enter the Promo Code: During sign-up, you must enter the promo code WTOP. This is required for all new users to unlock the welcome offers, regardless of your state. Deposit Funds: Link a secure payment method and make an initial deposit. Place Your Qualifying Wager: For users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV: Deposit at least $10 and place a first real money bet of $10 or more on the Thunder, Pistons, or any other market. This activates the “Bet $10, Get $100” offer. For users in all other eligible states: After depositing, place your first real cash wager of any amount up to $1,000. If this initial bet settles as a loss, the $1,000 Bet Reset triggers, refunding your stake in bonus bets.

Once that is locked in, you can settle in and watch two of the league’s top defenses go to work.