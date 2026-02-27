theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus For Nuggets-Thunder, NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you use the theScore promo code WTOP, you will automatically be given on of two welcome offers that you qualify for based on your physical location. Unlock a $1,000 reset or a $100 bonus for games like Nuggets vs. Thunder and Michigan vs. Illinois tonight. Click here to sign up.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Redeem $1,000 Reset

New bettors have a distinct opportunity to leverage current welcome offers.

The table below outlines the specific bonuses available, including the standard $1,000 Bet Reset and the location-specific offer for users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $100 if your bet wins New theScore Bet User Offer (All Other States) $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Promo Confirmed February 27

For the majority of states, the $1,000 Bet Reset provides insurance on the initial wager placed on markets such as the Nuggets vs. Thunder matchup. If that first bet settles as a loss, theScore Bet refunds the stake (up to the maximum limit) as a bonus bet. Meanwhile, the alternative offer for MI, NJ, PA, and WV requires a winning $10 wager to unlock the $100 bonus.

Use theScore Bet NBA Promo Today

With the Nuggets facing the Thunder in a primetime ESPN clash and the Cavaliers visiting the Pistons, bettors have two solid options for utilizing theScore Bet welcome offer. Below are the current lines for tonight’s action:

Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons: Pistons -5.5 (-115), Over/Under 227.5

Pistons -5.5 (-115), Over/Under 227.5 Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder: Thunder -8.5 (-105), Over/Under 233.5 (-110)

For those weighing risk versus reward, the potential payouts vary significantly based on the market. A $10 wager on the evening’s heaviest favorite, the Oklahoma City Thunder (-300), would return a profit of approximately $13.33, while a $1,000 bet would yield roughly $333.33. Conversely, backing the biggest underdog, the Denver Nuggets (+250), would turn a $10 stake into $25 in profit, with a $1,000 wager netting $2,500. For a standard spread bet priced at -110, a $10 bet yields $9.09, whereas utilizing the full $1,000 Bet Reset limit would return $909.09 in winnings.

Statistically, the Thunder present a formidable case for their favorite status, boasting a league-leading 11.2 Net Rating compared to Denver’s 4.9, though the Nuggets hold a slight edge in total rebound percentage (50.3% vs. 49.1%). In the other matchup, Detroit’s 8.1 Net Rating and 52.7% rebound rate both outpace Cleveland (4.4 Net Rating, 50.5% rebounding), aligning with the Pistons’ position as home favorites.

Collegiate Action: Michigan vs. Illinois

While the NBA dominates the primetime slate, theScore Bet promo code WTOP is equally applicable to collegiate markets, including tonight’s matchup between the Michigan Wolverines and the Illinois Fighting Illini.

For bettors in eligible states, this game offers an alternative avenue to utilize the welcome bonus. Users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV can apply their “Bet $10, Get $100” offer to the moneyline or spread, while users in other states can apply the $1,000 Bet Reset to back either the Wolverines or the Illini. As with the NBA matchups, specific terms apply based on location, but the core utility of the promotion remains consistent across sports.

Redeem theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Reward

Getting started with theScore Bet is a simple process, requiring just a few minutes to download the app and set up an account. By following the steps below, new customers can ensure they correctly apply theScore Bet promo code WTOP to unlock the specific offer available in their state.