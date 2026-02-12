theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for Mavs-Lakers, NBA Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

As the Milwaukee Bucks prepare to battle the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center this Thursday evening, basketball fans have a prime opportunity to enhance their viewing experience. By utilizing theScore Bet promo code WTOP, new theScore Bet customers can unlock a valuable welcome offer just in time for the 6:30 PM CST tip-off.







The primary offer features a $1,000 Bet Reset, allowing users to wager up to $1,000 on their first bet and receive 100% of their stake back in bonus bets if the wager loses. However, bettors located in MI, NJ, PA, and WV have access to an alternative promotion: a “Bet $10, Get $100” bonus if their initial bet wins.

Whether you are tuning in via Amazon Prime Video or FDSOK for this specific Regular Season matchup, or looking ahead to other NBA games scheduled for this week, these promotions provide an excellent entry point for betting on the action.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for NBA Thursday

For new theScore Bet customers located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, the available promotion is a “Bet $10, Get $100” offer contingent on a winning wager. To activate this bonus, users must place an initial wager of at least $10 on any market, such as the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game airing on Amazon Prime Video or FDSOK. It is important to note that the bonus is not guaranteed; the qualifying bet must win to trigger the reward. If the wager is successful, the user receives $100 in bonus bets, paid out as five separate $20 credits. These bonus bets are delivered within 72 hours of the bet settling and must be used within seven days of receipt.

Offer Details for All Other States

New theScore Bet customers in all other legal jurisdictions where the sportsbook operates have access to the $1,000 Bet Reset. This offer requires no opt-in and provides a safety net for the first cash wager placed on any game, including the scheduled 6:30 PM CST matchup at Paycom Center. If the initial bet loses, the user receives 100% of their stake back in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000. While a $1,000 wager is necessary to maximize the offer’s value, bettors can wager any amount under that limit and still receive a full refund if the bet falls short. The refund is credited as five bonus bets—each valued at 20% of the eligible wager—within 72 hours of the loss settlement, and these credits expire seven days after they are received.

Use theScore Bet Promo on Milwaukee Bucks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

For those looking to apply their welcome bonus to this specific matchup, theScore Bet has released the following odds for the Thursday evening clash at Paycom Center:

Moneyline: Oklahoma City Thunder -556 | Milwaukee Bucks +380

Oklahoma City Thunder -556 | Milwaukee Bucks +380 Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder -11.5 (-110) | Milwaukee Bucks +11.5 (-110)

Oklahoma City Thunder -11.5 (-110) | Milwaukee Bucks +11.5 (-110) Total: Over 213.5 (-105) | Under 213.5 (-115)

Note: Odds provided by theScore Bet and are accurate as of February 12, 2026.

Understanding the potential payouts is crucial when utilizing a promotion like the $1,000 Bet Reset. If a bettor places a $10 wager on the Milwaukee Bucks moneyline at +380, a victory would yield $38 in profit. Conversely, backing the heavy favorite Oklahoma City Thunder at -556 with the same $10 stake would return approximately $1.80 in profit due to the steep odds. For those leveraging the full potential of the offer with a $1,000 wager, a successful bet on the Bucks moneyline would result in a $3,800 profit, whereas a $1,000 bet on the Thunder moneyline would net roughly $179.86. Betting on the spread—priced at -110 for both sides—offers a more standard return; a $10 bet would profit $9.09, and a $1,000 wager would generate approximately $909.09 in winnings if the chosen team covers.

Statistically, the wide spread reflects the significant disparity between these two squads this season. The Oklahoma City Thunder enter the contest with a dominant Net Rating of 12.3, vastly outperforming the Milwaukee Bucks, who sit at a Net Rating of -3.0. OKC’s offense has been potent, averaging 120.2 points per game compared to Milwaukee’s 111.8. The Thunder also hold a slight edge on the glass, securing 49.0% of available rebounds versus the Bucks’ 48.0%. With Oklahoma City boasting superior metrics in both scoring efficiency and overall team performance, the heavy favorite status and double-digit spread align with the statistical gap between the franchises.

With the general game lines set, many bettors turn their attention to the player prop market to find value in individual performances. For this Thursday evening clash at Paycom Center, theScore Bet offers a wide array of markets on key contributors from both the Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder.

How to Activate theScore Bet Promo Code

Getting started with theScore Bet is a straightforward process, ensuring you can lock in your welcome offer before the Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder tip off at Paycom Center. Regardless of which specific promotion you are eligible for, all new users must enter the promo code WTOP during the registration process to qualify.

Follow the steps below to create your account and activate your bonus: