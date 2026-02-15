theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for Indiana-Illinois, NBA, Daytona 500

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Activate theScore Bet promo code WTOP to receive bonus bets on any college basketball game today, including the game of the day between Indiana and Illinois. All new users who claim this offer will be able to redeem a $1000 bonus, allowing you to take home this generous bonus all for winning your first bet on the app.







For the majority of legal theScore Bet states, new users will receive a $1,000 Bet Reset, ensuring that if your first wager up to $1,000 loses, you receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets.

On the other side, users in select states (Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia) are eligible for a $100 bonus if their initial bet wins. Set up a new account and win your first wager on college basketball, the NBA All-Star game, Daytona 500, or any other sport and market, and this $100 bonus is yours if you are in one of these states.

ESPN BET rebranded to theScore Bet in December. The app is still the same and now they have even upgraded the signup bonus for your benefit.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for CBB Bonus

While there are two different offers available for new users of theScore Bet, most users will claim a $1,000 bet reset, ensuring that if your first wager up to $1,000 loses, you receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets.

Take advantage of this opportunity to back up your first wager on the app, knowing that you have the comfort of bonus bets should your initial wager settle as a loss. A lot of users like to try and go longshot with their initial wager, knowing they essentially have two chances to win big.

As for the second option available, users located in select states in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia are eligible for a specific $100 bonus if their initial bet wins. So, if you are in one of these states, make sure your first wager on the app is something you are confident in.

How to Redeem theScore Bet Promo Code

If you are ready to get started, you are in luck as theScore Be has made the process straightforward. Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer using theScore Bet promo code.

Download the App: Go to the App Store or Google Play and grab theScore Bet app.

Go to the App Store or Google Play and grab theScore Bet app. Create an Account: Open it up and register. You’ll need to give them the usual info—name, address, date of birth—to prove you are who you say you are.

Open it up and register. You’ll need to give them the usual info—name, address, date of birth—to prove you are who you say you are. Enter the Promo Code: This is the important part. Enter code WTOP during sign-up. You need this to unlock the offer, regardless of which state you’re in.

This is the important part. Enter code WTOP during sign-up. You need this to unlock the offer, regardless of which state you’re in. Make a Deposit: Put some money in the account. To qualify for the promo, you need to deposit at least $10.

Put some money in the account. To qualify for the promo, you need to deposit at least $10. Final Step: Place Your Wager

After signing up, check out the exclusive bet boosts and specials for the games today, with some examples below:

Olympic Hocket Boost: Brady Tkachuk & Matthew Tkachuk Each to Score (+500)

Brady Tkachuk & Matthew Tkachuk Each to Score (+500) NCAAB Boost: Indiana to Win & 150+ Points Scored in Indiana vs. Illinois (+850)

Indiana to Win & 150+ Points Scored in Indiana vs. Illinois (+850) Daytona 500 Boost: Kyle Busch to Win the Race (+1400)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.