theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus For Duke-Syracuse, Any CBB Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services College hoops fans can capitalize on a banger doubleheader tonight with theScore Bet promo code WTOP. Secure a $1,000 first bet reset in most eligible states or get a $100 bonus with a winning $10 bet (MI, NJ, PA, WV) on Syracuse vs. Duke or Houston vs. Iowa State. Click here to claim this offer.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

With a high-profile doubleheader on ESPN, it is an ideal time to capitalize on the latest welcome offers from theScore Bet. Depending on your location, you can secure either a “Bet Reset” up to $1,000 or a specific “Bet & Get” offer perfect for tonight’s conference battles.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Offer Confirmed WTOP, Feb. 16 new theScore Bet User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $100 if your bet wins new theScore Bet User Offer (All Other States) $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

Tonight’s slate begins at 7:00 PM EST in Durham, NC, followed by the 9:00 PM EST tip-off in Ames, IA, giving bettors multiple opportunities to apply these promotions to the evening’s top college basketball action.

There are two distinct promotional offers available depending on where you are located. Understanding the mechanics of each is vital for maximizing value.

For Users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV

For new theScore Bet customers residing in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, the welcome offer is a “Bet & Get” promotion that rewards a winning selection. By wagering $10 on one of Monday’s games—such as Syracuse Orange vs. Duke Blue Devils—bettors can unlock $100 in bonus bets if their initial wager wins.

If your bet is successful, the $100 bonus will be distributed as five separate $20 bonus bets, which will be credited to your account within 72 hours of the qualifying bet settling. Once received, these bonus bets must be utilized within seven days.

For Users in All Other States

In all other states where the theScore Bet operates, the promotion functions as a safety net. Users can place a first cash wager on any available market and receive 100% of their stake back in bonus bets if the wager loses. The maximum wager is $1,000.

Bettors do not need to wager the full $1,000 to participate; any amount up to that limit is eligible for a 100% refund upon a loss. If the “Bet Reset” is triggered, the refund is applied to the user’s account within 72 hours as five bonus bets, each valued at 20% of the original eligible wager. As is with the alternate offer, these funds expire seven days after receipt.

Use theScore Bet College Basketball Promo Today

Before locking in your picks with theScore Bet, review the lines for tonight’s doubleheader on ESPN:

Syracuse Orange vs. Duke Blue Devils: Duke -20.5 (-105) | Total: 142.5

Duke -20.5 (-105) | Total: 142.5 Houston Cougars vs. Iowa State Cyclones: Iowa State -2.5 (-110) | Total: 134.5

Tonight’s slate features a sharp contrast in competitive balance. The Duke Blue Devils (23-2) are massive favorites, boasting a flawless 12-0 home record at Cameron Indoor Stadium against a Syracuse squad that is 15-11 overall and just 2-4 on the road. The metrics suggest a lopsided affair, aligning with the heavy spread.

The nightcap offers a tighter contest with significant bracketology implications. The Iowa State Cyclones (22-3) defend their perfect 14-0 home record against the Houston Cougars (23-2), who have proven resilient with a 5-1 record in away games. For bettors looking for specific value on this matchup, there is an exclusive boosted bet available: a parlay featuring the Houston Moneyline and over 135 total points scored. Odds are boosted from +260 to +340.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Steps To Register

With tip-off fast approaching at Cameron Indoor Stadium and James H. Hilton Coliseum, new users can follow a streamlined process to claim their welcome offer. Whether you are tuning into ESPN for the ACC clash or the Big 12 showdown, getting started takes just a few minutes.

To secure your sign-up bonus, follow these steps: