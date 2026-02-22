theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for Cavs-Thunder, Any NBA Game

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Gear up for a fun NBA day Sunday by redeeming the theScore Bet promo code WTOP to receive bonus bets for today. Create a new account to redeem a $1000 bonus, and look into NBA games such as Cavaliers-Thunder, Nuggets-Warriors and Celtics-Lakers.

Most users who sign up will receive a $1,000 Bet Reset. This allows you to receive the stake of your initial bet back in bonus bets, should your first bet settle as a loss. On the other side, users in select states (Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia) are eligible for a $100 bonus if their initial bet wins. Place your first wager for $10 on the app, and take home the $100 bonus if that bet settles as a win

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for $1,000 Bonus

As Cleveland and Oklahoma City prepare for their 1:00 PM ET showdown, eligible users can review the current sign-up bonuses available. Whether you are analyzing the spreads or looking for value on the moneyline, the table below outlines the specific offers attached to the promo code for this NBA slate.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP new theScore Bet User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $100 if your bet wins new theScore Bet User Offer (All Other States) $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States

Offer Overview

For new theScore Bet customers residing in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, the promotion specifically rewards winning wagers during today’s NBA slate. By placing a $10 cash wager on the Cleveland Cavaliers or Oklahoma City Thunder—or any other eligible market—bettors can unlock $100 in bonus bets if their qualifying bet wins. It is important to note that this bonus is not guaranteed; the initial wager must settle as a win to trigger the reward. If successful, the $100 bonus is distributed as five separate $20 bonus bets, which will be credited within 72 hours of settlement. These bonus bets must be utilized within seven days of receipt before they expire.

In all other legal states where the sportsbook operates, the welcome offer functions as a safety net for your first bet. New theScore Bet customers can place a first cash wager on the 1:00 PM ET matchup between Cleveland and Oklahoma City, and if that bet loses, they receive 100% of their stake back in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000. No opt-in is required for this “Bet Reset.” Bettors are not required to wager the full $1,000; any amount up to that limit is covered. If the wager settles as a loss, the refund is applied within 72 hours as five bonus bets, each valued at 20% of the eligible wager, and these must also be used within seven days.

NBA Odds Today via theScore Bet

With the NBA spotlight fixing on Oklahoma City and Los Angeles today, theScore Bet has posted lines for both marquee matchups. Below are the current spreads and point totals for the Sunday slate:

Cleveland Cavaliers (-3.5) at Oklahoma City Thunder: Over/Under 226.5

at Oklahoma City Thunder: Over/Under 226.5 Boston Celtics (-1.5) at Los Angeles Lakers: Over/Under 228.5

Odds provided by theScore Bet and are accurate as of February 22, 2026.

Statistically, the matchup in Oklahoma City offers a conflicting narrative for bettors that goes beyond the spreadsheets. While the Thunder possess a superior Net Rating of 11.6 compared to Cleveland’s 4.6, the context here is crucial. The Cavaliers have been red-hot since acquiring James Harden, going undefeated in their last five games and winning 12 of their last 13. Meanwhile, the Thunder are navigating injuries to key stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams.

With star talent taking the floor in both Oklahoma City and Los Angeles, theScore Bet offers an extensive menu of player props for Sunday’s NBA action. From scoring totals to assist numbers, bettors can find lines for the league’s top producers.

How to Activate This Offer at theScore Bet Using Promo Code WTOP

With the Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder set to tip off at 1:00 PM ET, new users can follow a streamlined process to secure their welcome bonus. Whether you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, or another participating state, the first step involves downloading theScore Bet app and creating an account.

During the registration process, you will be asked to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Crucially, all new customers must enter the promo code WTOP when prompted, regardless of which specific offer they are eligible to claim.

Once the account is created and the code is entered, the activation steps diverge slightly based on location:

For users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV: After registering with promo code WTOP , make a secure deposit of at least $10. Finally, place your first real money bet of at least $10 on the Cavaliers vs. Thunder matchup or any other eligible market. This qualifying wager activates the “Bet $10, Get $100” promotion if your bet wins.

After registering with promo code , make a secure deposit of at least $10. Finally, place your first real money bet of at least $10 on the Cavaliers vs. Thunder matchup or any other eligible market. This qualifying wager activates the “Bet $10, Get $100” promotion if your bet wins. For users in all other legal states: Following the app download and registration with promo code WTOP, simply place your first real cash wager on any market at theScore Bet. This initial bet is covered up to $1,000; if it settles as a loss, you will receive your stake back in bonus bets.

By following these steps, bettors can ensure they are locked in for Sunday’s NBA action.