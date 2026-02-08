theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Claim Upgraded $1000 Bonus for Super Bowl 60

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for SB60 Bonus

Seahawks Moneyline: -230

Kenneth Walker III Anytime Touchdown: -170

Sam Darnold 200+ Passing Yards: -300

Drake Maye 175+ Passing Yards: -450

Jaxon Smith-Njigba 70+ Receiving Yards: -325

Stefon Diggs 30+ Receiving Yards: -325

How to Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Super Bowl 60 Betting Preview via theScore Bet

The Seattle Seahawks have been clear favorites for the entirety of the time leading up to the Super Bowl. The market opened up at Seahawks -3.5 on most books, and was quickly bet up to the number you see now, which is where it has help for the majority of the time since.

Here are the current odds on the Super Bowl, which are subject to change before kickoff:

Seattle Seahawks: -4.5 (-108) // Moneyline: -230 // Over 45.5 (-108)

New England Patriots: +4.5 (-106) // Moneyline: +200 // Under 45.5 (-107)

You can also make picks on who you think is going to score a touchdown at the odds below:

Kenneth Walker III: -170

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: -120

Rhamondre Stevenson: +135

AJ Barner: +225

Hunter Henry: +225

Stefon Diggs: +250

Cooper Kupp: +250

Drake Maye: +275

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.