Pérez re-elected Real Madrid president to pave way for Mourinho’s return

MADRID (AP) — Florentino Pérez has earned four more years as Real Madrid’s president after winning club elections on Sunday.…

MADRID (AP) — Florentino Pérez has earned four more years as Real Madrid’s president after winning club elections on Sunday.

Real Madrid’s club television channel said Pérez beat challenger Enrique Riquelme. The club is yet to make the vote count public.

Pérez’s victory will pave the way for him to bring back José Mourinho for a second stint in charge of Madrid. Mourinho, who coached Madrid from 2010-2013, was featured in promotional material for Pérez during the campaign.

“We are going to keep working so that Real Madrid keeps winning more titles,” Pérez told his supporters at a victory party held at almost 1:00 a.m.

The 79-year-old Pérez ran Madrid from 2000-2006 and from 2009 until now. Under his leadership, Madrid has won seven of its record 15 European Cups.

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