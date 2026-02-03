theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Claim New $1,000 Bonus for NBA Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

The Tuesday night NBA slate features a nationally-televised game between the Celtics and Mavs and theScore Bet promo code WTOP will secure a $1,000 bet reset or $100 bonus in select states (NJ, PA, WV and MI).







Dallas Mavericks’ rookie sensation Cooper Flagg looking to cement his “future face of the league” status against the reigning champion Boston Celtics. It’s a narrative dream, but for bettors, it’s a minefield of injury reports and trade rumors. That is exactly why new theScore Bet customers need to lock in the theScore Bet promo code before tip-off.

Here is the play: by using this promo, you unlock a massive safety net for the 2025-26 Regular Season grind. For most active states, this triggers a $1,000 Bet Reset. Basically, you can fire your first shot—up to $1,000—on the NBC/Peacock broadcast or any other market, and if you brick it, you get 100% of your stake back in bonus bets. If you are in MI, NJ, PA, or WV, the script flips slightly to a “Bet $10, Get $100 if your bet wins” offer. Whether you’re backing the Celtics to curb-stomp a depleted Mavs roster or riding with Flagg to pull off a miracle, this promotion gives you a strategic edge for the week.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Before we dive into the X’s and O’s of this matchup, let’s get your bankroll situation sorted. Check the table below to see which offer applies to your state before the 7:00 PM CST tip-off.

If you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you are looking at a high-upside play. Put down a qualifying wager of at least $10 on the Celtics-Mavs game (or any other market). If your bet hits, you don’t just get your winnings—you unlock $100 in bonus bets. It’s not a participation trophy; you have to win to get the loot. If you do, the bonus drops as five separate $20 bets within 72 hours. You have seven days to use them before they expire, so don’t sit on them.

For everyone else in legal states, the $1,000 Bet Reset is the headline act. No opt-in required. You simply place your first cash wager on any game. If that bet goes south, theScore Bet refunds your entire stake—capped at $1,000—in bonus bets. You don’t have to bet the full grand; you can bet $50 or $500 and still get the same 100% refund protection. The reimbursement hits your account as five bonus bets (each worth 20% of your initial wager) within 72 hours of the loss settlement. Again, you have a seven-day window to use these credits.

Use theScore Bet Promo on Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks

With the game set for 7:00 PM CST, let’s look at the numbers. The books have opened their lines, and frankly, the disparity is glaring.

Moneyline: Boston Celtics (-265) | Dallas Mavericks (+215)

Boston Celtics (-265) | Dallas Mavericks (+215) Spread: Boston Celtics -7.5 (-102) | Dallas Mavericks +7.5 (-118)

Boston Celtics -7.5 (-102) | Dallas Mavericks +7.5 (-118) Total: Over 223.5 (-110) | Under 223.5 (-110)

Odds provided by DraftKings and are accurate as of February 3, 2026.

Let’s talk ROI. If you are using the $1,000 Bet Reset, you might be tempted to swing for the fences. A $1,000 moneyline bet on the underdog Mavericks (+215) would net a massive $2,150 profit if Cooper Flagg goes nuclear and pulls off the upset. Conversely, playing it safer with a $1,000 bet on the Celtics to cover (-7.5) would return roughly $980.39. For smaller unit bettors, a $10 flier on Dallas pays out $21.50, while the Celtics moneyline barely buys you a coffee at $3.77 profit.

Statistically, Boston should dismantle this version of Dallas. The Celtics boast a Net Rating of 6.8, while the Mavs are underwater at -2.7. Boston’s offense is a machine, ranking 2nd in the league (116.1 PPG) with elite spacing (36.7% from deep). The Mavericks are averaging a respectable 114.1 PPG, but their perimeter shooting is cold (34.4%). With trade rumors swirling around Klay Thompson and key injuries to stars like Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis, Dallas is essentially the “Cooper Flagg Show” right now. Covering a 7.5-point spread against a Celtics team looking to make a statement? That is a tall order for a rookie, historic 49-point games notwithstanding.

Player Props: Value on the Board

Beyond the spread, theScore Bet has a deep menu of player props. This is where the savvy money lives. With Jaylen Brown running the show for Boston sans Jayson Tatum, and Flagg carrying the entire offensive load for Dallas, the usage rates are going to be sky-high.

Odds provided by consensus data and are subject to change.

The Smart Money: Keep your eyes on Payton Pritchard Over 15.5 Points (-116). The man is a spark plug off the bench, averaging 16.8 PPG—comfortably clearing tonight’s line. He is shooting 45.6% from the field and isn’t shy about letting it fly from deep. With the Mavericks’ perimeter defense decimated, Pritchard should feast on the second unit.

The Fade: Look at Klay Thompson Under 13.5 Points (-113). Father Time remains undefeated. Klay is averaging just 11.8 PPG, nearly two full points below this line. He’s struggling with efficiency (38.9% FG) and is currently the subject of heavy trade chatter. With Flagg and Naji Marshall eating up possessions, it’s hard to see Klay finding the rhythm to hit the Over here.

How to Activate theScore Bet Offer for Celtics vs. Mavericks

Tip-off is at 7:00 PM CST at the American Airlines Center. You have a narrow window to get set up before the broadcast starts. Follow these steps to lock in your bonus:

Download the App: Head to the App Store or Google Play and grab theScore Bet app. Create an Account: Register with your standard info (name, address, date of birth) to verify you are real. Enter the Promo Code: Punch in theScore Bet promo code WTOP during registration. You need this to unlock the offer, regardless of your state. Finalize Activation: MI, NJ, PA, or WV: Deposit at least $10 and place your first real money bet of at least $10 on the Celtics-Mavs game (or any market).

Deposit at least and place your first real money bet of at least on the Celtics-Mavs game (or any market). All Other Active States: After entering the code, place your first real cash wager of up to $1,000. If it loses, the $1,000 Bet Reset kicks in, refunding your stake in bonus bets.

Once that is done, you are live. Sit back, watch the game, and know that your opening wager has a serious safety net.