theScore BET Promo Code WTOP: Claim $1,000 Bonus for Michigan State-Wisconsin, CBB Games

Look, it’s Friday night, and while the sports schedule is a bit light, it’s still a good chance to check out theScore BET promo code WTOP. We’ve got a massive Big Ten clash tonight with Wisconsin hosting Michigan State at the Kohl Center on FOX, and honestly, it’s the perfect excuse to get some action down. If you’re looking to fade the noise and make a play, new theScore Bet customers need to jump on this. Use theScore Bet promo code to unlock a welcome offer that actually makes sense for where you live.







For the vast majority of you, they’re offering a $1,000 Bet Reset. That means you can fire up to a grand on your first wager, and if it goes belly up—you get 100% of the stake back in bonus bets. But for people in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Michigan, and West Virginia, you get a different deal: “Bet $10, Get $100 if your bet wins.” Whether you want to back Izzo’s Spartans, trust the Badgers at home, or even sweat out an Ivy League tilt between Brown and Harvard, this promotion gives you a legitimate edge. Stop overthinking it and get in the game.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for Feb. 13

We’ve got the Spartans heading to Madison (7:00 PM CST) and the Brown Bears visiting Harvard (7:00 PM EST). That’s two distinct chances to use these offers. Here is the breakdown of what you get based on where you’re standing right now.

Listen up, because geography matters here. If you are a new theScore Bet customer located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Michigan, or West Virginia, you are looking at the “Bet $10, Get $100” offer. But here is the catch—you actually have to win. You need to place a $10 cash bet on a market like the Michigan State vs. Wisconsin game or the Harvard matchup. If your ticket cashes, you get your winnings plus $100 in bonus bets. If you lose? The bonus hits your account as five separate $20 bets within 72 hours, and you have seven days to use them before they disappear. Don’t be soft; pick a winner.

For the rest of the country—all other legal states where the sportsbook operates—new theScore Bet customers get the “$1,000 Bet Reset.” You place an initial cash wager on any game—like the tip-off at Lavietes Pavilion—and if it loses, you get 100% of your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,000. You don’t have to bet the full grand; whatever you put down (up to the limit) is covered. If you brick the first bet, the refund hits your account within 72 hours as five separate bets, each worth 20% of your wager. You’ve got seven days to use them. No opt-in required. Simple.

Use theScore Bet College Basketball Promo Today

You can find the lines for tonight’s slate on theScore Bet app. Here is what we are looking at for the main events:

Michigan State Spartans at Wisconsin Badgers: Spartans -1.5 (-120) | Total 148.5

Brown Bears at Harvard Crimson: Crimson -7.5 (-120) | Total 132.5

In the Ivy League game, Harvard is a heavy favorite on the moneyline at -417. If you put $10 on them, you profit about $2.40. That doesn’t even buy you a decent soft pretzel. A $1,000 bet returns roughly $239.81. On the flip side, the Brown Bears are sitting at +320. A $10 flyer pays $32 profit, and a $1,000 wager nets $3,200. If you stick to a standard spread bet at -110, a winning $10 ticket profits $9.09, while the full $1,000 stake brings back $909.09.

Now, for the nationally-televised game. The No. 11 Michigan State Spartans are visiting Madison. On paper, the Spartans look superior with a 20-4 record and an adjusted winning percentage of 0.8077 against Wisconsin’s 0.6635. Sparty also has the better RPI (0.6407 vs. 0.5922). But here is the reality check: Wisconsin (17-7) is 12-2 at the Kohl Center.

