theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Claim $1,000 Bonus for College Basketball (Feb. 17)

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Sign up using theScore Bet promo code WTOP to receive bonus bets and gear up for a loaded college basketball betting slate. All new users who claim this offer will be able to redeem a $1000 bonus, allowing you to take home this generous bonus all for winning your first bet on the app.







Most new users will receive a $1,000 Bet Reset, ensuring that if your first wager up to $1,000 loses, you receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets.

On the other side, users in select states (Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia) are eligible for a $100 bonus if their initial bet wins. Place your first wager for $10 on the app, and take home the $100 bonus if that bet settles as a win

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for CBB Bonus

With the regular season heating up, tonight’s schedule offers two distinct conference battles perfect for finding value on the board. The action begins early on Peacock as the #1 Michigan Wolverines visit West Lafayette to challenge the #7 Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. Later in the evening, the spotlight shifts to ESPN for an SEC clash featuring the Georgia Bulldogs taking on the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena.

Whether you are backing the home crowd at Mackey—which is expected to hit 130 decibels tonight—or looking for the Wildcats to defend their court in Lexington, theScore Bet provides flexible welcome options depending on your location. Below are the specific details for the current welcome offers available for Tuesday’s slate.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $100 if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States New theScore Bet User Offer (All Other States) $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States

Offer Overview

For sports bettors located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, the current promotion provides a high-upside opportunity tied to winning your first play. New theScore Bet customers in these four states are eligible for a “Bet $10, Get $100” offer. To activate this, users must place a wager of at least $10 on any market—such as the Wolverines’ road test at Mackey Arena or the SEC battle at Rupp Arena—and if that initial bet wins, they receive $100 in bonus bets in addition to their cash winnings.

It is crucial to note that this bonus is not guaranteed; the qualifying wager must settle as a win to unlock the extra funds. If successful, the $100 bonus is paid out as five separate $20 bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement. These bonus bets must be used within seven days of receipt.

In all other legal states where theScore Bet operates, the welcome offer functions as a safety net known as the $1,000 Bet Reset. This promotion allows new theScore Bet customers to place a first cash wager on any available market without needing to opt-in. If this initial bet loses, the sportsbook refunds 100% of the stake, up to $1,000, in the form of bonus bets.

Whether you choose to risk the full $1,000 maximum or a smaller amount, the protection applies proportionally to your first wager. If triggered, the refund is credited as five bonus bets, each valued at 20% of the eligible wager. Like the regional offer, these funds are delivered within 72 hours of the loss settlement and expire seven days later if unused.

Use theScore Bet College Basketball Promo Today

Before locking in your first wager, it is never too early to review the consensus lines. Here is how the market looks for Tuesday’s top conference matchups:

Michigan Wolverines at Purdue Boilermakers: Michigan -2.5 (-112) | Total: 156.5

Michigan -2.5 (-112) | Total: 156.5 Georgia Bulldogs at Kentucky Wildcats: Kentucky -6.5 (-116) | Total: 161.5

As for tonights slate, the highlight of the evening is undoubtedly the showdown at Mackey Arena. The #1 Michigan Wolverines enter with a flawless 8-0 road record and a dominant 24-1 overall standing. However, we put a lot of stock in situational spots, and the #7 Purdue Boilermakers are difficult to dismantle in West Lafayette, boasting an 11-2 home record this season.

While Michigan holds the edge in RPI (0.688 compared to Purdue’s 0.6489), the intangible factors here are massive. This is the first time Purdue has hosted a #1 team in 20 years, and the atmosphere will be hostile. Purdue’s strength of schedule (0.5888) suggests they are battle-tested enough to challenge the nation’s top team, especially with the crowd factor in play.

If you are looking for a longer shot with significant value, keep an eye on the Odds Boost available today: Michigan, North Carolina, and Kentucky all to win has been boosted to +700.

How to Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

With tip-off approaching for the 6:30 PM EST start at Mackey Arena and the later 9:00 PM EST game at Rupp Arena, new users can set up their accounts quickly to get in on the action. The process is streamlined entirely through the mobile app, ensuring you can lock in your wagers before the Michigan Wolverines and Purdue Boilermakers take the floor on Peacock.

Follow the steps below to download the app, register your account, and apply promo code WTOP to claim the welcome offer available in your state.