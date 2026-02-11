theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Claim $1,000 Bonus for 14-Game NBA Betting Slate

Enjoy a fantastic NBA betting slate tonight, and redeem bonus bets while doing so by signing up with theScore Bet promo code WTOP. All new users who claim this offer will be able to redeem a $1000 bonus with a winning wager, giving you a great starting point for your new account.





For the majority of legal states, this promotion delivers a $1,000 Bet Reset, ensuring that if your first wager up to $1,000 loses, you receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets.

However, users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia are eligible for a $100 bonus by placing a $10 bet that settles as a win. So, if you are in one of these states, it is important to note that you must win your first bet on the app to take home this bonus.

ESPN BET rebranded to theScore Bet in December. The app is still the same and now they have even upgraded the signup bonus for your benefit. So, sign up using theScore Bet promo code WTOP to get started.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP NBA Bonus

Once you sign up using theScore Bet promo code, you will receive one of two offers depending on the state you are located.

The majority of users will claim a $1,000 bet reset. Place your first wager on the app up to $1,000, and, if that initial you will receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets. Take advantage of this opportunity to back up your first wager on the app, knowing that you have the comfort of bonus bets should your initial wager settle as a loss.

On the other side, users located in select states in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia are eligible for a specific $100 bonus if their initial bet wins. With this one, it is imperative to win you first wager on the app in order to take home the bonus.

How to Redeem theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Setting up a new account on theScore Bet is a quick and hassle-free process. Here is a full breakdown for new players:

Use the links on this page to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Apply promo code WTOP.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.

Bet $10 on any NBA game tonight. Players who pick a winner on that first bet will receive a $100 bonus (for users in MI, NJ, PA & WV).

Claim a $1,000 Bet Reset, ensuring that if your first wager up to $1,000 loses, you receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets (majority of users).

NBA Betting Preview Wednesday Night via theScore Bet

There are 14 total NBA games on the schedule tonight, and theScore Bet has you covered with player prop markets and more for each game. Below, we will list the full schedule and the favorite against-the-spread.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets (-4.5), 7 p.m. ET

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic (-10.5), 7 p.m. ET

Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (-15.5), 7 p.m. ET

Detroit Pistons (-1.5) vs. Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m. ET

Indiana Pacers vs. Brooklyn Nets (-4.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics (-13.5) 7:30 p.m. ET

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers (-2.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (-5.5), 8 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Houston Rockets (-8.5), 8 p.m. ET

Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans (-1.5), 8 p.m. ET

Oklahoma City Thunder (-7.5) vs. Phoenix Suns 9 p.m. ET

Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz (-6.5), 9 p.m. ET

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets (-13.5), 9 p.m. ET

San Antonio Spurs (-8.5) vs. Golden State Warriors, 10 p.m. ET

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.