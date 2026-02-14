theScore Bet Promo Code: Get $1,000 Bonus NCAAB, NBA All-Star Weekend

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Enjoy a fantastic college basketball betting slate tonight, highlighted by games such as Kentucky vs. Florida, and redeem bonus bets while doing so by signing up with theScore Bet promo code WTOP. All new users who claim this offer will be able to redeem a $1000 bonus with a winning wager.







For the majority of legal states, this promotion delivers a $1,000 Bet Reset, ensuring that if your first wager up to $1,000 loses, you receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets.

However, users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia are eligible for a $100 bonus by placing a $10 bet that settles as a win. So, if you are in one of these states, it is important to note that you must win your first bet on the app to take home this bonus.

theScore Bet Promo Code

With the Kentucky Wildcats set to face the Florida Gators and the Texas Tech Red Raiders visiting the Arizona Wildcats later in the afternoon, college basketball fans have the perfect backdrop to claim a welcome bonus. Depending on your location, you can access one of the following sign-up offers to wager on today’s action.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $100 if your bet wins New theScore Bet User Offer (All Other States) $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States

Offer Overview

New theScore Bet customers located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can take advantage of a specialized Bet $10, Get $100 promotion. To activate this offer, users must place a qualifying wager of at least $10 on any available market—such as the SEC showdown between Kentucky and Florida or the Big 12 clash featuring Texas Tech and Arizona. Crucially, the $100 bonus is not guaranteed; the qualifying wager must win for the bonus to be awarded. If successful, the bonus is paid out as five separate $20 bonus bets within 72 hours of the bet settling. These bonus funds must be utilized within seven days of receipt before they expire.

For new users in all other states where theScore Bet operates, the welcome offer takes the form of a $1,000 Bet Reset. This promotion requires no opt-in and acts as insurance for your first cash wager. Whether backing the Wildcats or taking a different angle on the Saturday slate, if your initial bet loses, you will receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000.

Bettors are not required to wager the full limit; any amount up to $1,000 qualifies for the refund. If the bet settles as a loss, the reimbursement is credited within 72 hours as five bonus bets, each valued at 20% of the original eligible wager. Like the state-specific offer, these bonus bets must be used within seven days.

Use theScore Bet College Basketball Promo Today

Before locking in your strategy for Saturday’s slate, review the latest lines for the marquee conference matchups.

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Florida Gators: Florida -11.5 | Over/Under 152.5

Florida -11.5 | Over/Under 152.5 Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Arizona Wildcats: Arizona -9.5 | Over/Under 155.5

Understanding the potential payout is key when utilizing a sign-up offer. Backing the heaviest favorite of the day, the Florida Gators on the moneyline (-763), yields a modest return; a $10 winning wager profits approximately $1.31, while a $1,000 bet nets roughly $131. On the other hand, an upset by the heaviest underdog, the Kentucky Wildcats (+525), would turn a $10 stake into $52.50 of profit or a $1,000 wager into a massive $5,250 return. For a standard spread bet priced at -110, a successful $10 bet returns $9.09, and a $1,000 wager results in $909.09 in profit.

The statistical trends paint a clear picture for the day’s top clashes. At the McKale Center, the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats have been untouchable, boasting a perfect 13-0 record in Tucson. They face a Texas Tech team that has proven vulnerable on the road, holding a mediocre 3-3 record away from home. In the SEC, the No. 14 Florida Gators have turned their home stadium into a fortress with a 10-1 home record. However, the narrative is thick with tension as former Gator Denzel Aberdeen returns to Gainesville wearing Kentucky blue, adding a layer of “revenge game” intrigue. While Kentucky has struggled on the road (three wins in six contests), the recent play of Otega Oweh—averaging over 20 points in recent SEC games—suggests the Wildcats have the firepower to challenge the spread.

How to Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP