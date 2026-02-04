Ter Stegen’s hamstring surgery puts World Cup participation at risk

GIRONA, Spain (AP) — Injured Germany goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen will undergo surgery Friday on his left hamstring, putting his…

GIRONA, Spain (AP) — Injured Germany goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen will undergo surgery Friday on his left hamstring, putting his chances of playing at the World Cup in doubt.

La Liga club Girona said Wednesday that a time frame for the 33-year-old Ter Stegen’s return will be determined after surgery.

The hamstring injury was confirmed earlier this week following his second match since joining Girona on loan from fellow Catalan club Barcelona, where Ter Stegen had lost his starting position to Joan García.

Ter Stegen was key to helping Girona secure a 1-1 draw against Getafe in his debut with the club last week. Girona lost to Oviedo 1-0 on Saturday when he was injured.

The surgery could damage Ter Stegen’s chances of being Germany’s starting goalkeeper at the World Cup — with strong opposition from Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann — after injuries restricted him to just a handful of games in the last 15 months. The World Cup starts June 11.

Girona is in 12th place in La Liga.

