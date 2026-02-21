Tennis star Sloane Stephens and former U.S. soccer star Jozy Altidore ending marriage after 4 years

Former U.S. Open tennis champion Sloane Stephens and former U.S. men’s national soccer star Jozy Altidore are ending their marriage…

Former U.S. Open tennis champion Sloane Stephens and former U.S. men’s national soccer star Jozy Altidore are ending their marriage after four years.

Stephens — who won the 2017 U.S. Open — posted a story on Instagram announcing the split.

“Jozy and I have decided to end our marriage,” the post read. “With peace, I am navigating this transition with mutual respect and kindly ask for privacy during this time. Thank you for your love, understanding and continued support.”

The 32-year-old Stephens was also the runner-up at the 2018 French Open. The 36-year-old Altidore scored 42 goals over 115 appearances for the U.S. men’s soccer team from 2007 to 2019 and had a long professional career in Major League Soccer and overseas.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.