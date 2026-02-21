Tennis star Sloane Stephens and former U.S. soccer star Jozy Altidore ending marriage after 4 years

Former U.S. Open tennis champion Sloane Stephens and former U.S. men’s national soccer star Jozy Altidore are ending their marriage after four years.
Stephens — who won the 2017 U.S. Open — posted a story on Instagram announcing the split.
“Jozy and I have decided to end our marriage,” the post read. “With peace, I am navigating this transition with mutual respect and kindly ask for privacy during this time. Thank you for your love, understanding and continued support.”
The 32-year-old Stephens was also the runner-up at the 2018 French Open. The 36-year-old Altidore scored 42 goals over 115 appearances for the U.S. men’s soccer team from 2007 to 2019 and had a long professional career in Major League Soccer and overseas.
