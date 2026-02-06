Switzerland 4, Czech Republic 3, F/SO First Period_1. Czech Republic, Kristyna Kaltounkova (Adela Sapovalivova and Klara Hymlarova), 1:32. 2. Switzerland,…

First Period_1. Czech Republic, Kristyna Kaltounkova (Adela Sapovalivova and Klara Hymlarova), 1:32. 2. Switzerland, Laura Zimmerann, 7:16. 3. Czech Republic, Natalie Mlynkova (Katerina Mrazova), 8:33.

Second Period_No scoring. Penalties_Sara Cajanova, Czech Republic (illegal hit), 37:43. Sinja Leemann, Switzerland (hooking), 40:00.

Third Period_4. Czech Republic, Tereza Plosova, 46:09. 5. Switzerland, Alina Muller (Ivana Wey and Lara Stalder), 49:33. 6. Switzerland, Lara Christen (Rahel Enzler and Alina Muller), 57:40. Penalties_Andrea Trnkova, Czech Republic (boarding), 48:47.

Shootout_Switzerland wins shootout 4-3.

Shots on Goal_Czech Republic 16-6-11_36. Switzerland 9-12-6_30.

Goalies_Czech Republic, Michaela Hesova, Klara Peslarova. Switzerland, Saskia Maurer, Monja Wagner.

Referees_Ida Henriksson, Sweden, Samantha Hiller, United States, Alexandra Clarke, Canada, Erin Zach, Canada.

