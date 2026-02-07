Super Bowl Prediction Apps: Get Top Kalshi, Novig Offers for Patriots-Seahawks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

More NFL fans will be using prediction markets for Super Bowl LX than ever before. Novig and Kalshi have been rapidly growing in popularity across the US. Instead of facing the house, you can go up against other customers to have a better chance at making a profit.

Best Super Bowl Prediction Apps for the Game

Unlock welcome offers on these Super Bowl prediction market apps to make trades on the Patriots vs. Seahawks. The Seahawks have the edge, especially considering the news of Drake Maye’s shoulder injury.

In addition to the actual game between the Seahawks and Patriots, you’ll be able to make a wide variety of predictions on commercials, the halftime show, celebration and more.

Use $100 Discount with the Novig Promo Code

Register here to use the Novig promo code WTOP. New customers will get a 10% discount for an opening prediction on the Super Bowl. This discount can be as much as $100. Then, be sure to use the 40% Pro FB SGP Boost and 60% Pro FB TD Boost. Create your own parlay or use one of the featured options.

12 th Man: SEA moneyline, Sam Darnold 250+ pass yards and Jaxon Smith-Njigba 1+ touchdowns (+376)

Man: SEA moneyline, Sam Darnold 250+ pass yards and Jaxon Smith-Njigba 1+ touchdowns (+376) Patriot Way: NE moneyline, Drake Maye 250+ passing yards and Stefon Diggs 1+ touchdowns (+1371)

Touchdown Trifecta: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Drake Maye and Kenneth Walker III each score a touchdown (+1090)

Rush Hour: Kenneth Walker III 60+ rushing yards, Rhamondre Stevenson 55+ rushing yards and Drake Maye 20+ rushing yards (+369)

Novig Coins will be added to your account after registration. These can be used to make more predictions in free mode.

Grab $10 Trading Bonus with the Kalshi Promo Code







Sign up here with the Kalshi promo code WTOP and make $100 in trades on the Super Bowl to receive a $10 bonus.

The Seahawks have a 68% chance to win, meaning a single contract will cost around 68 cents. A winning result in trigger a $1 payout. On the other hand, the Patriots are at 32%. Buy contracts before the game and follow along with the action to make trades.

For example, let’s say you purchase 100 contracts for the Patriots to win the game at 32 cents each. If they get off to a hot start, the price may go up and create a chance to make a profit.

And for those more interested in the side shows during the Super Bowl, these are some of the other markets you’ll find on Kalshi:

Which brands will advertise during the Big Game?

Bad Bunny’s halftime opener?

How long will the halftime show last?

Who will attend the Big Game?

Some brands are nearly a lock to have a commercial, like T-Mobile at 98%. Some aren’t as guaranteed, like Allstate at 45%. The same can be said for which celebrities make an appearance. Since it’s in California, Gavin Newsom has a 95% chance to attend the Patriots vs. Seahawks, while Elon Musk is at 35%.