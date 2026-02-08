Super Bowl FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus for Seahawks vs. Patriots

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Super Bowl Sunday isn’t just another spot on the calendar, it’s the game you circle months in advance. With the Seattle Seahawks squaring off against the New England Patriots, the latest FanDuel promo code offer is giving you a chance to stretch a simple $5 wager into a $300 bonus. All you have to do is win your first bet, and the bonus is yours to use throughout the week.







To activate the deal, you’ll place a $5 bet on any Super Bowl LX market. If that wager cashes, FanDuel will drop $300 in bonus bets into your account. You’ll have seven (7) days to use those bonus bets on other FanDuel sportsbook markets.

FanDuel Promo Code for Super Bowl 60 Details

The smartest way to secure the FanDuel promo code offer is choosing a bet that fits your style. Your $5 wager can be placed on any Seahawks vs. Patriots market, giving you plenty of options before the big game kicks off.

If you’re looking for the most straightforward path, the moneyline or spread gets the job done. Seattle enters as the favorite at -235 on the moneyline, while betting on the Patriots lets you take +4.5 points your way.

Player props also offer a fun way to trigger the bonus. You can target Sam Darnold’s passing yards, Drake Maye’s rushing production, or an anytime touchdown scorer like Rhamondre Stevenson or Kenneth Walker III.

Once that first wager wins, FanDuel credits the bonus to your account. You’re not locked into using it on one bet, either, as those bonus bets can be spread across multiple markets during the seven (7) day window.

Super Bowl LX Offers

The welcome bonus is just the start. FanDuel sends out extra Super Bowl Sunday promos that pair perfectly with your $300 bonus. Some of the top options available today include:

Last Call For Football : Get a profit boost on select touchdown markets for Super Bowl LX today

Touchdown Jackpot : Win a share of $6 million dollars on the first and last touchdown scores of the big game Sunday

Pass the Leg: Build a Super Bowl LX bet with your friends by adding a leg to a parlay and passing it onto someone else

How to Activate FanDuel Promo Code Offer for Super Bowl LX

Getting started with the FanDuel promo code offer is quick and easy. First, make sure location services are enabled on your phone or computer. During signup, you’ll enter personal details like your name, date of birth, address, and email.

Then, use a preferred deposit option to put as little as $5 into your account. Payment methods include a bank transfer, debit card or ApplePay, among others.

Once your qualifying bet wins, the $300 bonus bets are added to your account. Bonus bets expire after seven (7) days, and you can use them across multiple markets during that period of time.