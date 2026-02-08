Super Bowl 60 Prediction Apps: Get Best Offers for Patriots-Seahawks Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There’s been more action on Super Bowl prediction apps than ever before. Kalshi and Novig give NFL fans an opportunity to battle against each other rather than the house. Below, we explain the bonuses and markets available on each app.

<!– Javascript Ad Tag: 263 –>

<div id=”net2503263pLqTOM”></div>

<script src=”https://net2503.go2cloud.org/aff_ad?campaign_id=263&aff_id=1024&format=js&divid=net2503263pLqTOM” type=”text/javascript”></script>

<noscript><iframe src=”https://net2503.go2cloud.org/aff_ad?campaign_id=263&aff_id=1024&format=iframe” scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0″ marginheight=”0″ marginwidth=”0″ width=”320″ height=”330″></iframe></noscript>

<!– // End Ad Tag –>

The Patriots will be taking on the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX. Action begins at 6:30 pm ET. In addition to the outcome of the game, you’ll find a variety of options for commercials, appearances and the halftime show.

Best Super Bowl Prediction Apps for Sunday

App Name Welcome Offer Promo Code Best For Key Super Bowl Markets Novig 10% discount on first prediction (up to $100) + Big Game Bingo with $10,000 in prizes WTOP Same-game parlays, player props, live prediction updates Game winner, TD scorers, passing yards, SGP boosts, halftime show, commercials Kalshi Trade $100 to unlock a $10 bonus Automatically applied Event trading, probability-based markets, hedging Game winner, MVP odds, halftime performer, celebrity attendance, commercials

Most customers are taking the Seahawks to get the win on Sunday. It’s been hard for other teams to slow down Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. However, the Patriots have been hot under coach Mike Vrabel. Reports are that Drake Maye is healthy and throwing without restriction, so initial concerns may be eliminated.

Get in your predictions on the game (halftime show, commercials, celebrity appearance) with these two popular Super Bowl prediction apps:

Get $100 Discount with the Novig Promo Code

Your first prediction with the Novig promo code WTOP will have a 10% discount. The value of this discount can be as much as $100, which creates more winnings. Then, you can compete in the Big Game Bingo contest to win up to $10,000 in prizes. Make 24 predictions and watch the live updates while checking your card.

The app has also released a 40% Pro FB SGP Boost and 60% Pro FB TD Boost. You can create your own parlay or use one of the featured options:

Touchdown Trifecta: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Drake Maye and Kenneth Walker III each score a touchdown (+1060)

Air It Out: Sam Darnold and Drake Maye each record 230+ passing yards and 2+ passing touchdowns (+525)

First and Long: Drake Maye first touchdown scorer, NE moneyline and Stefon Diggs 15+ longest reception (+3746)

Wire to Wire: Jaxon Smith-Njigba first touchdown scorer, SEA moneyline and Rashid Shaheed 15+ longest reception (+1150)

Kalshi Promo Code Releases $10 Bonus







Apply the Kalshi promo code and make $100 in trades to release a $10 bonus. You can start by buying contracts for the Seahawks or Patriots to win the game. The Seahawks have a 69% chance to win, meaning a single contract will cost around 69 cents. If they win, you’ll receive a $1 payout. Keep in mind that you’ll have opportunities to make trades and secure a profit during the action.

Super Bowl prediction apps, like Kalshi, give you the chance to make trades on more than the game. These are a few of the popular markets you’ll find for the game:

Bad Bunny’s halftime opener? (Tití Me Preguntó, LA MuDANZA, etc.)

Who will perform at the Big Game? (Ricky Martin, Lady Gaga, Marc Anthony, Cardi B, etc.)

Which brands will adrvertisde during the Big Game? (Disney+, Paramount+, Netflix, OpenAI, etc.)

Who will attend the Big Game? (Gavin Newsome, Ben Affleck, Jason Kelce, Kim Kardashian, etc.)

Darnold enters the game with the best chance to win the MVP award at 45%. He is followed by Maye at 27%. You can even take that the MVP will be a quarterback at 73% or go with a different position.

Other Super Bowl Prediction Apps of Note











