Sports on TV for Feb. 28 – March 1

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, Feb. 28

AUTO RACING

8:30 a.m.

FS1 — Indy NXT Series: Practice, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.

10 a.m.

PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

11:10 a.m.

PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

Noon

FOX — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race at St. Petersburg, Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.

3 p.m.

CW — NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series: Focused Health 250, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — Indy NXT Series: Qualifications, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifications, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.

7 p.m.

NBCSN — AMA Supercross Championship: Round 8, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Florida St. at Georgia Tech

BTN — Iowa at Penn St.

CBSSN — Boston U. at American U.

CW — NC State at Notre Dame

ESPN — Virginia at Duke

ESPN2 — Colorado at Houston

FS1 — Seton Hall at UConn

12:30 p.m.

USA — Fordham at VCU

1 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Mississippi St.

1:30 p.m.

TNT — Georgetown at Xavier

TRUTV — Georgetown at Xavier

2 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Miami

BTN — Oregon at Northwestern

CBS — San Diego St. at New Mexico

CBSSN — Oklahoma St. at Cincinnati

ESPN — Vanderbilt at Kentucky

ESPN2 — Louisville at Clemson

ESPNU — Tennessee St. at UT-Martin

FS1 — UCLA at Minnesota

3:30 p.m.

TNT — Utah at Arizona St.

TRUTV — Utah at Arizona St.

SECN — South Carolina at Georgia

4 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at California

BTN — Nebraska at Southern Cal

CBS — Texas Tech at Iowa St.

CBSSN — Richmond at Loyola of Chicago

ESPN — Kansas at Arizona

ESPN2 — Texas at Texas A&M

ESPNU — CIAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Baltimore, Md.

FS1 — Wisconsin at Washington

5:30 p.m.

FOX — BYU at West Virginia

TNT — Providence at Creighton

TRUTV — Providence at Creighton

5:45 p.m.

CW — Syracuse at Wake Forest

6 p.m.

ACCN — SMU at Stanford

CBSSN — San Francisco at Pacific

ESPN — Alabama at Tennessee

ESPNU — Liberty at Jacksonville St.

SECN — Oklahoma at LSU

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — TCU at Kansas St.

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Oregon St. at Santa Clara

FOX — Villanova at St. John’s

FS1 — Baylor at UCF

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Arkansas at Florida

ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at North Carolina

SECN — Mississippi at Auburn

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Nevada at UNLV

FS1 — Grand Canyon at Utah St.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s (Calif.)

ESPN2 — UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

FOX — Maryland at Michigan

6 p.m.

FS1 — Kansas at Oklahoma St.

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Gonzaga at Portland

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — B1G Quad Meet: From University Park, Pa.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan St.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

9:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Florida at Navy

GOLF

5:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: Investec South African Open Championship, Third Round, Stellenbosch GC, Stellenbosch, South Africa

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, Third Round, PGA National Resort (The Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, Third Round, PGA National Resort (The Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: HSBC Women’s World Championship, Final Round, Sentosa Golf Club (Tanjong Course), Singapore

4:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: Investec South African Open Championship, Final Round, Stellenbosch GC, Stellenbosch, South Africa

HORSE RACING

5 p.m.

NBCSN — 1/ST RACING TOUR: Coolmore Fountain of Youth Stakes, Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach, Fla.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Minnesota vs. Boston, Fort Myers, Fla.

3 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Kansas City vs. Colorado, Scottsdale, Ariz.

NBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Houston at Miami

8:30 p.m.

ABC — L.A. Lakers at Golden State

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NFLN — 2026 NFL Scouting Combine: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Running Backs, Indianapolis

NHL HOCKEY

12:25 p.m.

ABC — Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers

3 p.m.

ABC — Boston at Philadelphia

7 p.m.

NHLN — Calgary at Los Angeles

RUGBY (MEN’S)

6:55 p.m.

FS2 — Super League: Leeds at Hull

9 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Newcastle

11:30 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: St. George Illawarra at Canterbury-Bankstown

SAILING

1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

CBSSN — Sail GP: KPMG Sydney Sail Grand Prix, Event 03 – Day 2, Sydney

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

CBSSN — English League Championship: Hull City at Portsmouth

7:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Sunderland at AFC Bournemouth

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Everton at Newcastle United

10 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: West Ham United at Liverpool

12:30 p.m.

NBC — English Premier League: Manchester City at Leeds United

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Dubai-ATP Final

2 p.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Acapulco-ATP Final; Austin-WTA, Santiago-ATP & Merida-WTA Semifinals

UNRIVALED BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

TRUTV — Playoffs: TBD, First Round, Miami

9:45 p.m.

TRUTV — Playoffs: TBD, First Round, Miami

Sunday, March 1

AHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

NHLN — Hartford at Lehigh Valley

AUTO RACING

9 a.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Warmup, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.

10 a.m.

FS1 — Indy NXT Series: Streets of St. Petersburg, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Noon

FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.

3:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: DuraMax Grand Prix Powered by RelaDyne, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

BOWLING

4 p.m.

CW — PBA Tour: PBA Pete Weber Missouri Classic, St. Peter’s, Mo.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

ESPN2 — Tulane at South Florida

ESPNU — North Texas at UAB

FS1 — Rutgers at Maryland

USA — La Salle at Davidson

1:30 p.m.

CBS — Purdue at Ohio St.

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Murray St. at Bradley

ESPNU — St. Peter’s at Marist

3:45 p.m.

CBS — Michigan St. at Indiana

4 p.m.

FS1 — DePaul at Marquette

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Belmont at Illinois St.

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Coll. of Charleston at UNC-Wilmington

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Virginia

BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan St.

ESPN — Duke at North Carolina

SECN — Texas at Alabama

2 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Pittsburgh

BTN — Minnesota at Illinois

CW — Clemson at Stanford

ESPN — Vanderbilt at Tennessee

FS1 — Iowa St. at Kansas St.

SECN — Auburn at Arkansas

3:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — Seton Hall at Butler

4 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Wake Forest

ESPN — Baylor at TCU

ESPN2 — Notre Dame at Louisville

ESPNU — Memphis at UTSA

SECN — LSU at Mississippi St.

5:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — Marquette at Providence

6 p.m.

FS1 — UCLA at Southern Cal

7:30 p.m.

TNT — UConn at St. John’s

TRUTV — UConn at St. John’s

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

BTN — B1G Quad Meet: From University Park, Pa.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ACCN — Stanford at Louisville

GOLF

4:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: Investec South African Open Championship, Final Round, Stellenbosch GC, Stellenbosch, South Africa

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, Final Round, PGA National Resort (The Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, Final Round, PGA National Resort (The Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

9 p.m.

ESPN — TGL: Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Atlanta (SS) vs. Minnesota, Fort Myers, Fla.

3 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Colorado vs. Cleveland (SS), Goodyear, Ariz.

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — San Antonio at New York

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Minnesota at Denver

8 p.m.

NBC — Philadelphia at Boston

PEACOCK — Philadelphia at Boston

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

Noon

NBATV — Windy City at Maine

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NFLN — 2026 NFL Scouting Combine: Offensive Linemen, Indianapolis

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

TNT — Vegas at Pittsburgh

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Florida at N.Y. Islanders

RODEO

Noon

CBS — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Bridgeport, Conn. (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:55 a.m.

CBSSN — Scottish Premier League: Celtic at Rangers

9 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Fulham FC

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Qualifier Group Stage, Dominica vs. Antigua & Barbuda, Group C, Alajuela, Costa Rica

9 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: St. Louis City SC at San Diego FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

TRUTV — 2026 SheBelieves Cup: Canada vs. Colombia, Round Robin, Nashville, Tenn.

5 p.m.

TNT — 2026 SheBelieves Cup: U.S. vs. Argentina, Round Robin, Nashville, Tenn.

TRUTV — 2026 SheBelieves Cup: U.S. vs. Argentina, Round Robin, Nashville, Tenn.

TENNIS

1 p.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Austin-WTA Singles Final

6 p.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Merida-WTA Singles Final

7 p.m.

CW — 2026 MGM Tennis Slam: The Slam Exhibition, Las Vegas

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.

NBC — USATF: 2026 Indoor Championships, New York

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Major League Volleyball: Omaha at Indy

