Sports on TV for Feb. 28 – March 1

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, Feb. 28
AUTO RACING
8:30 a.m.
FS1 — Indy NXT Series: Practice, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.
9:30 a.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.
10 a.m.
PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
11:10 a.m.
PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
Noon
FOX — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race at St. Petersburg, Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.
3 p.m.
CW — NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series: Focused Health 250, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
3:30 p.m.
FS2 — Indy NXT Series: Qualifications, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.
4:30 p.m.
FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifications, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.
7 p.m.
NBCSN — AMA Supercross Championship: Round 8, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Florida St. at Georgia Tech
BTN — Iowa at Penn St.
CBSSN — Boston U. at American U.
CW — NC State at Notre Dame
ESPN — Virginia at Duke
ESPN2 — Colorado at Houston
FS1 — Seton Hall at UConn
12:30 p.m.
USA — Fordham at VCU
1 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at Mississippi St.
1:30 p.m.
TNT — Georgetown at Xavier
TRUTV — Georgetown at Xavier
2 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Miami
BTN — Oregon at Northwestern
CBS — San Diego St. at New Mexico
CBSSN — Oklahoma St. at Cincinnati
ESPN — Vanderbilt at Kentucky
ESPN2 — Louisville at Clemson
ESPNU — Tennessee St. at UT-Martin
FS1 — UCLA at Minnesota
3:30 p.m.
TNT — Utah at Arizona St.
TRUTV — Utah at Arizona St.
SECN — South Carolina at Georgia
4 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at California
BTN — Nebraska at Southern Cal
CBS — Texas Tech at Iowa St.
CBSSN — Richmond at Loyola of Chicago
ESPN — Kansas at Arizona
ESPN2 — Texas at Texas A&M
ESPNU — CIAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Baltimore, Md.
FS1 — Wisconsin at Washington
5:30 p.m.
FOX — BYU at West Virginia
TNT — Providence at Creighton
TRUTV — Providence at Creighton
5:45 p.m.
CW — Syracuse at Wake Forest
6 p.m.
ACCN — SMU at Stanford
CBSSN — San Francisco at Pacific
ESPN — Alabama at Tennessee
ESPNU — Liberty at Jacksonville St.
SECN — Oklahoma at LSU
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — TCU at Kansas St.
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Oregon St. at Santa Clara
FOX — Villanova at St. John’s
FS1 — Baylor at UCF
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Arkansas at Florida
ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at North Carolina
SECN — Mississippi at Auburn
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Nevada at UNLV
FS1 — Grand Canyon at Utah St.
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s (Calif.)
ESPN2 — UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
FOX — Maryland at Michigan
6 p.m.
FS1 — Kansas at Oklahoma St.
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Gonzaga at Portland
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — B1G Quad Meet: From University Park, Pa.
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan St.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
9:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Florida at Navy
GOLF
5:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: Investec South African Open Championship, Third Round, Stellenbosch GC, Stellenbosch, South Africa
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, Third Round, PGA National Resort (The Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
3 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, Third Round, PGA National Resort (The Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: HSBC Women’s World Championship, Final Round, Sentosa Golf Club (Tanjong Course), Singapore
4:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: Investec South African Open Championship, Final Round, Stellenbosch GC, Stellenbosch, South Africa
HORSE RACING
5 p.m.
NBCSN — 1/ST RACING TOUR: Coolmore Fountain of Youth Stakes, Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach, Fla.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Minnesota vs. Boston, Fort Myers, Fla.
3 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Kansas City vs. Colorado, Scottsdale, Ariz.
NBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Houston at Miami
8:30 p.m.
ABC — L.A. Lakers at Golden State
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
NFLN — 2026 NFL Scouting Combine: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Running Backs, Indianapolis
NHL HOCKEY
12:25 p.m.
ABC — Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers
3 p.m.
ABC — Boston at Philadelphia
7 p.m.
NHLN — Calgary at Los Angeles
RUGBY (MEN’S)
6:55 p.m.
FS2 — Super League: Leeds at Hull
9 p.m.
FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Newcastle
11:30 p.m.
FS2 — NRL: St. George Illawarra at Canterbury-Bankstown
SAILING
1:30 a.m. (Sunday)
CBSSN — Sail GP: KPMG Sydney Sail Grand Prix, Event 03 – Day 2, Sydney
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
CBSSN — English League Championship: Hull City at Portsmouth
7:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Sunderland at AFC Bournemouth
9:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Everton at Newcastle United
10 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: West Ham United at Liverpool
12:30 p.m.
NBC — English Premier League: Manchester City at Leeds United
TENNIS
10 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Dubai-ATP Final
2 p.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Acapulco-ATP Final; Austin-WTA, Santiago-ATP & Merida-WTA Semifinals
UNRIVALED BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
TRUTV — Playoffs: TBD, First Round, Miami
9:45 p.m.
TRUTV — Playoffs: TBD, First Round, Miami
_____
Sunday, March 1
AHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.
NHLN — Hartford at Lehigh Valley
AUTO RACING
9 a.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Warmup, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.
10 a.m.
FS1 — Indy NXT Series: Streets of St. Petersburg, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.
Noon
FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.
3:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: DuraMax Grand Prix Powered by RelaDyne, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
BOWLING
4 p.m.
CW — PBA Tour: PBA Pete Weber Missouri Classic, St. Peter’s, Mo.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Noon
ESPN2 — Tulane at South Florida
ESPNU — North Texas at UAB
FS1 — Rutgers at Maryland
USA — La Salle at Davidson
1:30 p.m.
CBS — Purdue at Ohio St.
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Murray St. at Bradley
ESPNU — St. Peter’s at Marist
3:45 p.m.
CBS — Michigan St. at Indiana
4 p.m.
FS1 — DePaul at Marquette
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Belmont at Illinois St.
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Coll. of Charleston at UNC-Wilmington
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Virginia
BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan St.
ESPN — Duke at North Carolina
SECN — Texas at Alabama
2 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Pittsburgh
BTN — Minnesota at Illinois
CW — Clemson at Stanford
ESPN — Vanderbilt at Tennessee
FS1 — Iowa St. at Kansas St.
SECN — Auburn at Arkansas
3:30 p.m.
PEACOCK — Seton Hall at Butler
4 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Wake Forest
ESPN — Baylor at TCU
ESPN2 — Notre Dame at Louisville
ESPNU — Memphis at UTSA
SECN — LSU at Mississippi St.
5:30 p.m.
PEACOCK — Marquette at Providence
6 p.m.
FS1 — UCLA at Southern Cal
7:30 p.m.
TNT — UConn at St. John’s
TRUTV — UConn at St. John’s
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
BTN — B1G Quad Meet: From University Park, Pa.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
ACCN — Stanford at Louisville
GOLF
4:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: Investec South African Open Championship, Final Round, Stellenbosch GC, Stellenbosch, South Africa
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, Final Round, PGA National Resort (The Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
3 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, Final Round, PGA National Resort (The Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
9 p.m.
ESPN — TGL: Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Atlanta (SS) vs. Minnesota, Fort Myers, Fla.
3 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Colorado vs. Cleveland (SS), Goodyear, Ariz.
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — San Antonio at New York
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Minnesota at Denver
8 p.m.
NBC — Philadelphia at Boston
PEACOCK — Philadelphia at Boston
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
Noon
NBATV — Windy City at Maine
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
NFLN — 2026 NFL Scouting Combine: Offensive Linemen, Indianapolis
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
TNT — Vegas at Pittsburgh
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Florida at N.Y. Islanders
RODEO
Noon
CBS — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Bridgeport, Conn. (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:55 a.m.
CBSSN — Scottish Premier League: Celtic at Rangers
9 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Fulham FC
11:50 a.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Qualifier Group Stage, Dominica vs. Antigua & Barbuda, Group C, Alajuela, Costa Rica
9 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: St. Louis City SC at San Diego FC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
TRUTV — 2026 SheBelieves Cup: Canada vs. Colombia, Round Robin, Nashville, Tenn.
5 p.m.
TNT — 2026 SheBelieves Cup: U.S. vs. Argentina, Round Robin, Nashville, Tenn.
TRUTV — 2026 SheBelieves Cup: U.S. vs. Argentina, Round Robin, Nashville, Tenn.
TENNIS
1 p.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Austin-WTA Singles Final
6 p.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Merida-WTA Singles Final
7 p.m.
CW — 2026 MGM Tennis Slam: The Slam Exhibition, Las Vegas
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.
NBC — USATF: 2026 Indoor Championships, New York
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
CBSSN — Major League Volleyball: Omaha at Indy
_____
