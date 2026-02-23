NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 1½ (228½) San Antonio at MEMPHIS 4½ (232½) Sacramento at HOUSTON 14½…

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 1½ (228½) San Antonio at MEMPHIS 4½ (232½) Sacramento at HOUSTON 14½ (226½) Utah

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Texas A&M-CC 2½ at SE LOUISIANA Louisville 2½ at NORTH CAROLINA at LAMAR 3½ Nicholls State at EAST TEXAS A&M 2½ Houston Christian at MCNEESE 10½ UT Rio Grande Valley at NORTHWESTERN STATE 2½ Incarnate Word at SFA 12½ New Orleans at GRAMBLING 16½ Mississippi Valley State Houston 2½ at KANSAS

