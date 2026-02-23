Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

February 23, 2026, 12:56 AM

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DETROIT (228½) San Antonio
at MEMPHIS (232½) Sacramento
at HOUSTON 14½ (226½) Utah

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Texas A&M-CC at SE LOUISIANA
Louisville at NORTH CAROLINA
at LAMAR Nicholls State
at EAST TEXAS A&M Houston Christian
at MCNEESE 10½ UT Rio Grande Valley
at NORTHWESTERN STATE Incarnate Word
at SFA 12½ New Orleans
at GRAMBLING 16½ Mississippi Valley State
Houston at KANSAS

Sports
