NBA
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DETROIT
|1½
|(228½)
|San Antonio
|at MEMPHIS
|4½
|(232½)
|Sacramento
|at HOUSTON
|14½
|(226½)
|Utah
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Texas A&M-CC
|2½
|at SE LOUISIANA
|Louisville
|2½
|at NORTH CAROLINA
|at LAMAR
|3½
|Nicholls State
|at EAST TEXAS A&M
|2½
|Houston Christian
|at MCNEESE
|10½
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|at NORTHWESTERN STATE
|2½
|Incarnate Word
|at SFA
|12½
|New Orleans
|at GRAMBLING
|16½
|Mississippi Valley State
|Houston
|2½
|at KANSAS
