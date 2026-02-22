All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|46
|32
|13
|1
|0
|65
|129
|86
|Evansville
|43
|23
|14
|1
|5
|52
|110
|101
|Pensacola
|44
|22
|15
|5
|2
|51
|126
|132
|Huntsville
|44
|22
|16
|5
|1
|50
|135
|114
|Roanoke
|45
|23
|19
|2
|1
|49
|131
|124
|Birmingham
|44
|20
|18
|1
|5
|46
|122
|136
|Knoxville
|43
|21
|19
|1
|2
|45
|107
|119
|Macon
|42
|19
|17
|3
|3
|44
|98
|110
|Quad City
|45
|19
|21
|4
|1
|43
|119
|136
|Fayetteville
|42
|18
|19
|4
|1
|41
|99
|118
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville 4, Pensacola 3
Quad City 8, Roanoke 1
Birmingham 5, Knoxville 2
Evansville 3, Peoria 0
Macon 4, Huntsville 3
Sunday’s Games
Evansville 2, Peoria 1
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.