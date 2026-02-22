All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 46 32 13 1 0 65 129 86…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 46 32 13 1 0 65 129 86 Evansville 43 23 14 1 5 52 110 101 Pensacola 44 22 15 5 2 51 126 132 Huntsville 44 22 16 5 1 50 135 114 Roanoke 45 23 19 2 1 49 131 124 Birmingham 44 20 18 1 5 46 122 136 Knoxville 43 21 19 1 2 45 107 119 Macon 42 19 17 3 3 44 98 110 Quad City 45 19 21 4 1 43 119 136 Fayetteville 42 18 19 4 1 41 99 118

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Pensacola 3

Quad City 8, Roanoke 1

Birmingham 5, Knoxville 2

Evansville 3, Peoria 0

Macon 4, Huntsville 3

Sunday’s Games

Evansville 2, Peoria 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

