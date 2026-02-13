Slovakia 3, Italy 2 First Period_Penalties_Martin Marincin, Slovakia (slashing), 2:20. Marco Zanetti, Italy (hooking), 11:56. Second Period_1. Slovakia, Libor Hudacek…

Slovakia 3, Italy 2

First Period_Penalties_Martin Marincin, Slovakia (slashing), 2:20. Marco Zanetti, Italy (hooking), 11:56.

Second Period_1. Slovakia, Libor Hudacek (Juraj Slafkovsky and Dalibor Dvorsky), 23:51. 2. Slovakia, Matus Sukel (Adam Liska and Lukas Cingel), 33:45. 3. Italy, Matt Bradley (Phil Pietroniro and Dustin Gazley), 37:06. Penalties_Tommy Purdeller, Italy (tripping), 23:07. Cristiano Digiacinto, Italy (illegal check to the head or neck), 28:05. Martin Marincin, Slovakia (high sticking), 36:02. Pavol Regenda, Slovakia (interference), 39:41.

Third Period_4. Slovakia, Adam Ruzicka (Pavol Regenda and Martin Gernat), 51:54. 5. Italy, Dustin Gazley (Thomas Larkin and Phil Pietroniro), 56:25. Penalties_Erik Cernak, Slovakia (interference), 42:48. Juraj Slafkovsky, Slovakia (roughing), 46:13. Luca Frigo, Italy (roughing), 46:13. Dylan Di Perna, Italy (holding), 49:50. Martin Marincin, Slovakia (holding), 53:25. Thomas Larkin, Italy (delaying the game), 59:31.

Shots on Goal_Italy 8-3-11_22. Slovakia 13-13-12_38

Goalies_Italy, Davide Fadani, Damian Clara. Slovakia, Stanislav Skorvanek, Samuel Hlavaj.

Referees_Brian Pochmara, United States. Andre Schrader, Germany. Nick Briganti, United States. Jonny Murray, United States.

_____

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.