Sevilla coach gets 7-game suspension after complaints against officials in Spanish league game

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish soccer federation suspended Sevilla coach Matías Almeyda for seven matches on Wednesday.

Almeyda was sent off late in Sevilla’s 1-1 home draw against Alaves in La Liga on Saturday after the Argentine clashed with officials.

The federation’s disciplinary committee said the suspension included three matches for contempt and disregard for the referee; two matches for complaints made to the officiating crew; one match for not immediately leaving after being sent off; and another match for conduct disregarding public order.

Almeyda didn’t leave right away after his red card, asking the referee why he had been ejected.

He apologized after the match for his actions, but still wanted to know why he was sent off.

Sevilla called the punishment “excessive” and said it will appeal the sanction.

