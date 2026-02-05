Scotland coach Townsend dismisses Newcastle claim as ‘disruptive’ ahead of Six Nations

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Coach Gregor Townsend dismissed a claim that he will take charge at English club Newcastle as…

Townsend took on a consultancy role with Red Bull, which owns Newcastle, last year. Last September he agreed to extend his Scotland contract to the 2027 Rugby World Cup. On Wednesday, the Daily Telegraph reported he will join Newcastle after the World Cup.

“It’s pure speculation,” Townsend said on Thursday while announcing his team to play Italy on Saturday in Rome.

“I’ve not signed a contract beyond the World Cup with anybody, so it’s a story that I think is being put out there to try and disrupt ahead of this game or next week’s game against England.

“There’s no truth in that I’ve signed a contract beyond the World Cup. My focus is on the Scotland team right now and hopefully up until the World Cup.”

Asked if he was concerned the report will have a negative impact on his squad, Townsend said, “No, not at all.”

Townsend made a bold call to drop what has been his first-choice back three in recent seasons. Fullback Blair Kinghorn and winger Duhan van der Merwe were out of the 23 and winger Darcy Graham was in the reserves.

Bristol’s Tom Jordan was at fullback and in-form Glasgow pair Jamie Dobie and Kyle Steyn preferred on the wings to Scotland’s record-try scorers Van der Merwe and Graham.

“Blair, Duhan and Darcy have had some terrific games for us and they’re very proud of playing for Scotland,” Townsend said. “But there’s competition in that back three area like there is in other positions and we feel Jamie, Kyle and Tom deserve their starts given how well they’ve been playing. I feel all three of them individually have taken games to the opposition.

“But the three players that weren’t selected, they’re quality players. If or when they get back into the squad or they get an opportunity off the bench, like Darcy will on Saturday, we know we’re going to have hungry players desperate to get back in the starting team.

“But for now, we’re really pleased with that back three, how they’ve been playing but also how they’ve been combining in training.”

