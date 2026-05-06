Misdemeanor battery charges against Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale dropped in Miami, report says

MIAMI (AP) — Misdemeanor battery charges have been dropped against Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale, according to an ESPN report.…

MIAMI (AP) — Misdemeanor battery charges have been dropped against Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale, according to an ESPN report.

The network reported that the case against Ogunbowale was dropped by the Florida State Attorney’s Office during a hearing Wednesday morning.

“Ms. Ogunbowale is a person of outstanding character, and we are excited that these charges have been dismissed so she can resume her focus on her professional career,” her attorney, Mitch Schuster, told ESPN.

Ogunbowale, a 29-year-old who’s entering her eighth WNBA season, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery after police said she punched a man in the face at a Miami nightclub in the early hours of March 5.

A four-time WNBA All-Star, Ogunbowale was celebrating at the club after winning the Unrivaled championship with the Mist that night. According to Miami-Dade County police records, Ogunbowale punched the man in the face, knocking him to the ground, and security cameras captured the act.

The Wings open the season Saturday at Indiana.

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