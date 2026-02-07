Scotland coach Townsend defiant despite latest Six Nations setback

ROME (AP) — Coach Gregor Townsend dismissed any notion of resigning after Scotland’s latest Six Nations hopes were washed away…

ROME (AP) — Coach Gregor Townsend dismissed any notion of resigning after Scotland’s latest Six Nations hopes were washed away in rainy Rome on Saturday and he insisted he’s still the right man for the job.

Scotland lost to Italy 18-15, always trailing after giving Italy a 12-0 start. The set-pieces malfunctioned and Scotland didn’t adapt to the soggy conditions until the very end when it backed Italy into its 22 and was stopped after 30 phases within sight of the tryline.

Townsend has been under increasing fire since the autumn when Scotland blew winnable home games against New Zealand and Argentina. The buildup this week was dominated by his denial of a media claim that he’s agreed to join Newcastle after the 2027 Rugby World Cup when his Scotland contract expires.

He denied that speculation had anything to do with the team’s underwhelming performance at the Stadio Olimpico.

This is his ninth Six Nations and he’s led Scotland to a best finish of third, twice. Next weekend the team are at home to England, its biggest annual game.

Asked if he remained confident that he can improve the team, Townsend said, “Of course. I believe in them, I believe in what we’re doing. Today it didn’t happen and we’re going to make sure it happens next week.”

He said the mounting criticism of him was “par for the course if you lose. No one’s more disappointed than me and the players.

“Of course there’ll be criticism for the result and the performance. I’m with my team. I was hugely proud of the effort they put in at the end, trying to find a way to win.”

When asked if he still expected to be in charge for the game against England, Townsend said, “Well, I want to be, that’s my job so, yeah, that’s what I’m focused on.”

Did he still have the appetite to soldier on? “Absolutely. We’ve got a game in seven days’ time, we’ve got a game to review, a selection to be put together and how we improve today is all we’re thinking about as a coaching group.

“It’s very tough when you lose but when you’ve got a game around the corner, your focus has to be on that.

“How do we make sure we put on a training session (and have) a team that goes out there and gives our supporters a victory? That’s all we’re motivated by.”

Captain Sione Tuipulotu highlighted the first 20 minutes as damaging.

“We let them score too easily in the first 20 minutes,” he said. “In these conditions it’s hard to come across points. After the rain came down after 20 minutes we struggled to find field position and adjust properly to how the game was going. That’s on us.”

