San Antonio plays Dallas, looks for 4th straight victory

Dallas Mavericks (19-32, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (35-16, second in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio is looking to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Dallas.

The Spurs are 9-3 against division opponents. San Antonio is second in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 46.5 rebounds. Victor Wembanyama paces the Spurs with 11.1 boards.

The Mavericks are 3-8 against opponents in the Southwest Division. Dallas is 8-9 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.3 turnovers per game.

The Spurs are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 46.3% the Mavericks allow to opponents. The Mavericks are shooting 47.1% from the field, 1.5% higher than the 45.6% the Spurs’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Spurs won the last meeting 135-123 on Feb. 6, with Wembanyama scoring 29 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wembanyama is averaging 24.2 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Spurs. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

Cooper Flagg is averaging 20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Mavericks. Naji Marshall is averaging 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 7-3, averaging 115.6 points, 45.6 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 118.5 points, 47.4 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Luke Kornet: day to day (ankle), Lindy Waters III: day to day (knee), Jeremy Sochan: day to day (quad).

Mavericks: Dereck Lively II: out for season (foot), P.J. Washington: day to day (concussion protocol), Brandon Williams: day to day (leg), Kyrie Irving: out (knee).

