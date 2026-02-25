San Antonio faces Toronto on 9-game win streak

San Antonio Spurs (41-16, second in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (34-24, fifth in the Eastern Conference) Toronto; Wednesday,…

San Antonio Spurs (41-16, second in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (34-24, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spurs -7.5; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio is looking to build upon its nine-game win streak with a victory against Toronto.

The Raptors have gone 16-14 at home. Toronto scores 113.7 points while outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The Spurs have gone 20-10 away from home. San Antonio is the Western Conference leader with 35.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Victor Wembanyama averaging 9.3.

The Raptors score 113.7 points per game, 1.8 more points than the 111.9 the Spurs allow. The Spurs are shooting 47.8% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 46.0% the Raptors’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Spurs won the last matchup 121-103 on Oct. 28. Wembanyama scored 24 points to help lead the Spurs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Ingram is averaging 21.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Raptors. Immanuel Quickley is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

Wembanyama is averaging 24.2 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the Spurs. Harrison Barnes is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 5-5, averaging 112.4 points, 41.3 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 9.8 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points per game.

Spurs: 9-1, averaging 124.3 points, 48.6 rebounds, 31.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Jakob Poeltl: day to day (injury management), Scottie Barnes: day to day (quad).

Spurs: David Jones Garcia: out for season (ankle), Mason Plumlee: out (reconditioning).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.