Marlins open 3-game series with the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (10-8, third in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (9-10, second in the NL East) Miami; Friday, 7:10…

Milwaukee Brewers (10-8, third in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (9-10, second in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: TBD; Marlins: Janson Junk (0-2, 4.32 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins -115, Brewers -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Milwaukee Brewers to open a three-game series.

Miami is 9-10 overall and 7-3 at home. The Marlins have gone 3-1 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Milwaukee has a 3-3 record on the road and a 10-8 record overall. Brewers hitters have a collective .338 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otto Lopez has four doubles, a triple and two home runs for the Marlins. Connor Norby is 11 for 32 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Jake Bauers has a double, five home runs and 13 RBIs for the Brewers. Gary Sanchez is 7 for 28 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .243 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by six runs

Brewers: 4-6, .213 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Griffin Conine: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Christopher Morel: 10-Day IL (oblique), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Stowers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Acosta: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (groin), Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Vaughn: 10-Day IL (hand), Craig Yoho: 15-Day IL (calf), Jackson Chourio: 10-Day IL (hand), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (wrist), Akil Baddoo: 60-Day IL (quadricep)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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