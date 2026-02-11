Samu ‘devastated’ to miss out on World Cup with Spain because of serious knee injury

MADRID (AP) — Young forward Samu Aghehowa was in disbelief after missing out on a chance to play in his…

MADRID (AP) — Young forward Samu Aghehowa was in disbelief after missing out on a chance to play in his first World Cup with Spain because of a serious knee injury sustained while playing with Porto.

The 21-year-old Samu got hurt in Porto’s 1-1 draw with Sporting Lisbon in the Portuguese league on Monday in what he called “the unluckiest day” of his career. Porto said he sustained a torn ACL on his right leg.

“I suffered a serious injury. I still can’t believe it. I’m devastated, speechless,” Samu said on an Instagram post. “I’ll be out of action for a few months. It hurts me not being able to help the team as I’d like, fighting on the field. Now I’m just another fan supporting us. Trusting in God’s plan, being strong and positive is what will make me come back stronger than ever.”

Samu made his first-team debut with Spain in 2024. He helped Spain win the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.