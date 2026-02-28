Sabres beat the Lightning 6-2 for their 3rd straight victory

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Josh Norris scored twice, Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and two assists and the Buffalo Sabres…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Josh Norris scored twice, Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and two assists and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Saturday night for their third straight victory.

Zach Metsa had a goal and an assist, Alex Tuch and Tage Thompson also scored and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 36 saves to help Buffalo move within four points of the Atlantic Division-leading Lightning.

The Sabres improved to 16-2-1 in their past 19 on the road, ending Tampa Bay’s 10-game home winning streak.

Dominic James and Victor Hedman scored for Tampa Bay. The Lightning have lost consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 15-18.

Andrei Vasilevksiy, who was 17-0-1 in his previous starts, was pulled after allowing five goals on 14 shots in his first regulation loss since Dec. 18. Jonas Johansson came on in relief and stopped 20 shots.

Buffalo scored twice in a span of 50 seconds in the first period, both off the rush with Dahlin picking up his 12th of the season at 5:25 and Norris his first of the night at 6:15. Norris scored again on a deflection at 8:18, and Thompson made it 4-0 with 4:54 left in the first period.

Metsa scored 1:54 into the second period to end the night for Vasilevksiy, which marked the first time he has been pulled Oct. 21, 2024, at Toronto.

Sabres: Host Vegas on Tuesday night.

Lightning: At Minnesota on Tuesday night.

