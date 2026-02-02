Ronaldo misses Al-Nassr match amid reports of strike over lack of transfer activity

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was absent from Al-Nassr’s Saudi Pro League match against Al Riyadh on Monday…

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was absent from Al-Nassr’s Saudi Pro League match against Al Riyadh on Monday amid reports he is on strike over the club’s lack of transfer activity.

Portuguese media outlet A Bola reported that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is unhappy that Al-Nassr, which is backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investement Fund, has not strengthened its squad as it challenges for the league title.

Heading into the game, Al-Nassr was second behind rival Al Hilal, which is also backed by the PIF and has been linked with Ronaldo’s former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema.

Al-Nassr CEO Jose Semedo declined to comment, according to Saudi media.

The 40-year-old Ronaldo has scored 17 goals this season.

