Real Madrid faces Benfica without injured Mbappé in Champions League

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid was without Kylian Mbappé for Wednesday’s match against Benfica in the second leg of the Champions League playoffs.

Mbappé was not included in the squad for the game at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium because of a left knee injury he has been nursing for some time.

The France star, who scored nine goals in his last eight matches for Madrid, was replaced in attack by Gonzalo García. The other forwards in the starting lineup were Arda Guler and Vinícius Júnior.

Madrid’s forwards on the bench included included Franco Mastantuono and Brahim Díaz.

Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham also won’t be available because of injuries. In defense, Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa was without Dean Huijsen.

Madrid won the first leg 1-0 last week in Benfica and only needs a draw to advance to the round of 16.

