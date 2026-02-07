Rayo Vallecano’s game against Oviedo postponed due to unsafe playing conditions

MADRID (AP) — Rayo Vallecano’s home match against Oviedo in the Spanish league on Saturday was postponed on short notice…

MADRID (AP) — Rayo Vallecano’s home match against Oviedo in the Spanish league on Saturday was postponed on short notice because of safety concerns over the field at Vallecas Stadium.

The league also postponed the game between Sevilla and Girona because of adverse weather conditions in Spain.

La Liga said the decision to postpone Rayo’s match, which was made just hours before the scheduled kickoff early Saturday afternoon in Madrid, was intended to “ensure the physical safety of players.”

“The decision was made after it was determined that the field does not meet the necessary guarantees for the match to be played safely,” the league said in a statement.

Oviedo said it understood the decision but criticized the short notice, with the team and its fans already in the Spanish capital. The club said it would consider legal action.

“This decision clearly damages the club from a sporting, organizational and financial perspective,” it said. “The club will study and pursue all appropriate legal actions with the relevant authorities, with the aim of safeguarding the result of the match and ensuring fair competition.”

The game’s result could affect the fight for relegation. Rayo has 22 points, six more than last-place Oviedo. There was no new date yet for the match.

Rayo players earlier in the week, along with Spain’s players’ association, had expressed concerns about the condition of the field in a statement.

The league said Saturday that Rayo had made significant efforts during the week, including a new playing surface, to save the game.

“Adverse weather conditions during the execution of these works, as well as the forecast for the coming hours, predicting continued rain, have prevented the field from reaching the necessary optimal condition,” the league said.

Sevilla requested the postponement of its home match against Girona, which was scheduled for later Saturday, because of weather conditions in southern Spain.

The league also postponed the second-tier match between host Cadiz and Almeria that was scheduled for Saturday night.

Bad weather had already prompted La Liga to postpone the second-tier game between host Ceuta and Cordoba on Sunday.

