Rangers lose third baseman Josh Jung and DH Justin Foscue for about 10 days with injuries

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung is expected to miss about 10 days with an adductor strain.

Rangers manager Skip Schumaker also told reporters, including MLB.com, on Saturday that designated hitter Justin Foscue has a hamstring strain and also could miss 10 days.

Jung, 28, hit .251 with 14 home runs and 61 RBIs in 131 games in 2025. Foscue, 26, had only nine at-bats last season and is contending a a share of a platoon at designated hitter.

Barring a setback, Jung and Foscue are expected to return before opening day.

