ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Deposit Bonus for Sports Exchange

The ProphetX promo code activates a 20% deposit match. Collect up to a $100 bonus to use for buying contracts. You’ll find options for NBA games, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Winter Olympic Games.

So, why should you use an exchange? Traditional sportsbook apps set the odds, meaning you are playing against the house. On the other hand, this sports exchange is a peer-to-peer model that creates a better chance of making a profit. All this information can be found on Prophet 101, along with understanding liquidity, matching statuses and how to get the best price.

Register here to use the ProphetX promo code WTOP. New users can score a $10 bonus for sports predictions.

Most Traded Sports for the ProphetX Promo Code WTOP

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 20% Deposit Match Up to $100 Bonus Last Verified February 12, 2026 Terms and Conditions 19+ and Over 40 States

Right now, the top traded event is the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Scottie Scheffler enters the tournament with the best odds to get the win, followed by Rory McIlory, Matt Fitzpatrick and Chris Gotterup.

NBA games are also popular. On Thursday, we have the Bucks vs. Thunder, Trail Blazers vs. Jazz and Mavericks vs. Lakers. There are odds for spreads, moneylines and totals. The Lakers are 7.5-point favorites at home, with a total at 236 points. It has props for players, so you can predict points from Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Cooper Flagg and others.

There will be a value attached to every market that represents the liquidity. Plays up to that amount will be matched, while any excess will be placed in the market. You can even choose to combine several predictions to create a parlay.

ProphetX Promo Code: Register and Grab $100 Bonus

You must be at least 19 years old to use this sports exchange app. It is Commodity Futures Trading Commission license pending prediction market. The following offer isn’t available in AL, CO, ID, LA, MI, MT, NV, NJ and TN.

Click here to apply the ProphetX promo code WTOP. Enter your name, email and phone number. Verify the code sent to your phone. Ensure that your account info is accurate. Make a deposit with online banking or a debit card using the 20% match.

A $500 deposit will release the max $100 bonus. The payout structure is a 1% commission on net winnings, which is very fair and straightforward for customers.

Trade with Prophet Cash or Points

Prophet Cash is the currency on the app. It can be exchanged for cash. But you also have the opportunity to make trades with Prophet Points. This is a free-to-play currency that holds no monetary value. It’s a great way to practice and learn about prediction markets before using more cash. Go to the My Plays tab to keep track of your positions.

