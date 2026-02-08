Portland takes on Philadelphia in non-conference matchup

Philadelphia 76ers (30-22, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (25-28, ninth in the Western Conference) Portland, Oregon;…

Philadelphia 76ers (30-22, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (25-28, ninth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Trail Blazers host the Philadelphia 76ers in non-conference play.

The Trail Blazers are 15-13 on their home court. Portland has a 14-22 record against teams over .500.

The 76ers are 15-9 in road games. Philadelphia has a 12-18 record against teams over .500.

The Trail Blazers average 14.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 12.7 per game the 76ers give up. The 76ers average 116.7 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 118.0 the Trail Blazers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Clingan is averaging 11.4 points and 11.5 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Jerami Grant is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 28.8 points, 6.9 assists and two steals for the 76ers. Joel Embiid is averaging 26.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 113.7 points, 47.8 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points per game.

76ers: 7-3, averaging 117.1 points, 41.3 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Deni Avdija: out (back), Matisse Thybulle: out (knee), Scoot Henderson: out (hamstring), Shaedon Sharpe: out (calf), Robert Williams III: out (knee), Kris Murray: out (lumbar), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

76ers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

