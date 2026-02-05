Pitcher José Urquidy and Pittsburgh Pirates agree to $1.5 million, 1-year contract

Pitcher José Urquidy and the Pittsburgh Pirates agreed Thursday to a $1.5 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the…

Pitcher José Urquidy and the Pittsburgh Pirates agreed Thursday to a $1.5 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

A 30-year-old right-hander, Urquidy adds depth to the Pirates staff headed by NL Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes and gives the team roster flexibility because he can be optioned to the minor leagues.

Urquidy had Tommy John surgery on June 5, 2024, while with Houston, signed a $1 million, one-year deal with Detroit last March and returned to the major leagues on Sept. 14. He made two big league relief appearances last year and had a 7.71 ERA over 2 1/3 innings.

A six-year major league veteran, Urquidy is 27-16 with a 4.00 ERA in 70 starts and 11 relief appearances for the Astros (2019-23) and Tigers. He was on the injured list with a forearm strain in 2024 before having surgery.

Urquidy has a 4.08 ERA in 15 postseason appearances, including eight starts.

