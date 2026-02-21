Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks both dealing with injuries as Phoenix Suns hit stretch run

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns have been hit hard with injuries over the past few days with All-Star guard…

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns have been hit hard with injuries over the past few days with All-Star guard Devin Booker and starting forward Dillon Brooks both sidelined.

Booker will miss at least one week because of a right hip strain that happened against the San Antonio Spurs in a loss on Thursday. Brooks left Saturday’s win over the Orlando Magic after playing just seven minutes because of an injured left hand.

ESPN reported, citing sources, that Brooks’ hand is broken and that the forward will miss significant time. The team said it would not have official confirmation until Sunday.

Booker is averaging 24.7 points, 6.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds over 44 games this season. The 29-year-old recently missed seven straight games with a sprained right ankle.

Brooks is having a career year, averaging more than 21 points per game. His production and hard-nosed personality have been a welcome addition for the Suns, who acqured him as part of the deal that sent 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets last offseason.

The Suns also said that recently signed guard Haywood Highsmith is continuing to recover from right knee surgery last offseason. The team said Highsmith is making “good progress” and will be evaluated in 2 to 3 weeks.

The Suns have been one of the NBA’s surprise teams this season with a 33-24 record.

