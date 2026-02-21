Philadelphia faces New Orleans on 3-game slide

Philadelphia 76ers (30-25, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (15-42, 14th in the Western Conference) New Orleans;…

Philadelphia 76ers (30-25, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (15-42, 14th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -3.5; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia is looking to break its three-game skid with a win against New Orleans.

The Pelicans have gone 9-21 at home. New Orleans is 6-19 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The 76ers are 15-10 on the road. Philadelphia ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 16.2 fast break points per game led by Tyrese Maxey averaging 5.4.

The Pelicans average 11.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer makes per game than the 76ers allow (13.0). The 76ers average 12.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 14.6 per game the Pelicans give up.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The 76ers defeated the Pelicans 124-114 in their last matchup on Feb. 1. Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 40 points, and Saddiq Bey led the Pelicans with 34 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zion Williamson is shooting 58.9% and averaging 21.9 points for the Pelicans. Bey is averaging 20.4 points over the last 10 games.

VJ Edgecombe is averaging 15 points, 5.5 rebounds, four assists and 1.5 steals for the 76ers. Maxey is averaging 26.8 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 112.7 points, 43.3 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points per game.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 115.5 points, 41.4 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.6 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Yves Missi: out (calf), Trey Murphy III: out (shoulder), Micah Peavy: out (toe), Dejounte Murray: out (achilles).

76ers: Joel Embiid: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.