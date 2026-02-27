Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

UNC Greensboro at Pittsburgh — ACCNX, ESPN Unlimited
Indiana State at Penn State — FloSports
Iowa at Penn State — BTN
Saint Joseph’s at Rhode Island — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Cleveland State at Robert Morris — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Army at Lafayette — NBCS Philadelphia +, ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Bucknell at Lehigh — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Harvard at Pennsylvania — NBCS Boston, NBCS Philadelphia, ESPN app, ESPN Select
Duquesne at Saint Louis — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Lafayette at Army — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports
Loyola Chicago at La Salle — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports
Penn State at Indiana — Big Ten Plus
Lehigh at Bucknell — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports
George Mason at Duquesne — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports
Richmond at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports
Temple at UAB — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports
Pennsylvania at Dartmouth — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports
Villanova at Virginia — ACCNX
Philadelphia at Toronto — NBCS Philadelphia, Fubo Sports, MLB.TV
Boston at Philadelphia — ABC
