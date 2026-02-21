Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Lafayette at Miami — ACCNX, ESPN Unlimited
Bucknell at Radford — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports
Villanova at Lipscomb — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports
Saint Joseph’s at Sacramento State — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports
Boston University at Lehigh — CBSSN, ESPN app, Fubo Sports
Holy Cross at Bucknell — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
American at Lafayette — NBCS Philadelphia +, ESPN app, ESPN Select
Towson at Drexel — CBSSN, Fubo Sports
Pittsburgh at North Carolina — ACCN, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports
La Salle at Richmond — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports
Memphis at Temple — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia — NBCS Philadelphia, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports, MLB.TV
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh — SportsNet Pittsburgh, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports, MLB.TV, Rays.TV
Philadelphia at Minnesota — FDSN North, NBCS Philadelphia, NBA League Pass
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
