Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Lafayette at Miami — ACCNX, ESPN Unlimited

Bucknell at Radford — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports

Villanova at Lipscomb — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports

Saint Joseph’s at Sacramento State — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports

Boston University at Lehigh — CBSSN, ESPN app, Fubo Sports

Holy Cross at Bucknell — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

American at Lafayette — NBCS Philadelphia +, ESPN app, ESPN Select

Towson at Drexel — CBSSN, Fubo Sports

Pittsburgh at North Carolina — ACCN, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports

La Salle at Richmond — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports

Memphis at Temple — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia — NBCS Philadelphia, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports, MLB.TV

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh — SportsNet Pittsburgh, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports, MLB.TV, Rays.TV

Philadelphia at Minnesota — FDSN North, NBCS Philadelphia, NBA League Pass

