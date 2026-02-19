Live Radio
Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

The Associated Press

February 19, 2026

Penn State at Richmond — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports

La Salle at Delaware State — NEC Front Row

Lafayette at Miami — ACCNX, ESPN Unlimited

Pennsylvania at Texas A&M — SECN+, ESPN Unlimited

Drexel at Hampton — Monumental SN+, Monumental SN 2

Ohio State at Penn State — BTN

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sports
