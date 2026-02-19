Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Penn State at Richmond — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports
La Salle at Delaware State — NEC Front Row
Lafayette at Miami — ACCNX, ESPN Unlimited
Pennsylvania at Texas A&M — SECN+, ESPN Unlimited
Drexel at Hampton — Monumental SN+, Monumental SN 2
Ohio State at Penn State — BTN
