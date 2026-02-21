Super 8s opener between New Zealand and Pakistan at T20 World Cup is a washout

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Pakistan and New Zealand’s opening Super Eights match at the T20 World Cup was abandoned…

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Pakistan and New Zealand’s opening Super Eights match at the T20 World Cup was abandoned on Saturday because of rain without a ball being bowled.

The rain started at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium as soon as Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and chose to bat first.

The persistent rain eventually led to the umpires calling off the Group 2 game with the teams awarded a point each.

Tournament co-host India plays South Africa in Ahmedabad in the first Group 1 match on Sunday, when co-host Sri Lanka and England meet in Group 2 in Pallekele.

