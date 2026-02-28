Pacers face the Grizzlies on 5-game slide

Memphis Grizzlies (22-36, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (15-45, 15th in the Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Sunday, 5…

Memphis Grizzlies (22-36, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (15-45, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana enters the matchup against Memphis as losers of five games in a row.

The Pacers have gone 10-21 in home games. Indiana has a 4-26 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Grizzlies are 10-19 on the road. Memphis is 11-16 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.7 turnovers per game.

The Pacers are shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Grizzlies allow to opponents. The Grizzlies’ 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than the Pacers have given up to their opponents (48.8%).

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Grizzlies won 128-103 in the last matchup on Oct. 26.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam is averaging 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Pacers. Jarace Walker is averaging 14.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games.

Cedric Coward is averaging 13.3 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Grizzlies. GG Jackson is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 2-8, averaging 115.3 points, 40.7 rebounds, 29.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.7 points per game.

Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 118.1 points, 37.7 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 12.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.9 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Pascal Siakam: day to day (wrist), Aaron Nesmith: out (ankle), Johnny Furphy: out for season (knee), Ivica Zubac: out (ankle), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

Grizzlies: Taj Gibson: day to day (coach decision), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: out for season (finger), Ja Morant: out (elbow), Zach Edey: out (ankle), Ty Jerome: day to day (thigh), Cedric Coward: day to day (knee), Santi Aldama: day to day (knee), Brandon Clarke: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

