Pacers coach Rick Carlisle says NBA investigator did not speak with team doctors before issuing fine

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said Tuesday that the NBA’s investigators did not speak with team doctors or players before issuing a recent $100,000 fine for violating the league’s player participation policy.

Carlisle made the comments during his weekly appearance on local radio station 107.5 The Fan.

“The league lawyer that was doing the interview kind of unilaterally decided Aaron Nesmith, who had been injured the night before and couldn’t hold the ball, should have played in the game, which just seems ridiculous,” Carlisle said in his most extensive comments about the situation since the Feb. 3 game. “And during the interview process — I was not in on it but I heard the details — we asked them if they wanted to talk to the doctors, our doctors about it because it was something documented by our doctors and trainers. They said no, they didn’t need to. They talked to their doctors, who did not examine Aaron Nesmith.

“And we asked them if they wanted to talk to the kids and they said they didn’t need to, which was shocking to me, and during the interview they also asked if we considered medicating him to play in a game when were 30 games under .500, so I was very surprised.”

The NBA had a different view about what happened.

“Coach Carlisle’s description of the process that went into the decision to fine the Indiana Pacers is inaccurate,” a statement from the league read. “An independent physician led the medical review. In addition, the Pacers’ general manager and the team’s senior vice president, sports medicine and performance were interviewed as part of the process. The Pacers confirmed that it had provided all of the information requested by the league and the team reported that an interview with coach Carlisle or a team physician wasn’t necessary.”

The 66-year-old Carlisle is in his 24th season as a head coach in the league and ranks 11th in victories while compiling a record of 1,008-903. He won an NBA title as a player with the Boston Celtics in 1985-86, as coach of the Dallas Mavericks in 2010-11 and was selected as the league’s 2001-02 Coach of the Year. He recently announced he would be stepping down from his long tenure as president of the National Basketball Coaches Association.

