Pacers beat Nets 115-110 as Kam Jones hits key 3 with 16 seconds left

NEW YORK (AP) — Jarace Walker had 23 points, Kam Jones secured the victory with a 3-pointer with 16 seconds…

NEW YORK (AP) — Jarace Walker had 23 points, Kam Jones secured the victory with a 3-pointer with 16 seconds remaining, and the short-handed Indiana Pacers beat the Brooklyn Nets 115-110 on Wednesday night.

Micah Potter had 19 and Ethan Thompson had 15 for the Pacers, who won for the second straight night after winning in overtime over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night to end a four-game losing streak.

Potter shot 6 of 8 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line. He scored 14 in the second half.

Nolan Traore had 20 points to lead the Nets, who had won two in a row. Day’Ron Sharpe had 19 points and 12 rebounds and Ziaire Williams also had 19.

The Pacers played without eight key players, including T.J. McConnell (right hamstring soreness); Andrew Nembhard (lower back injury management); Aaron Nesmith (lower back soreness); Pascal Siakam (left hamstring soreness); and Ivica Zubac (left ankle sprain).

Brooklyn jumped to a 31-18 lead after one quarter and led 64-53 at halftime. The Pacers put the game away in the fourth, outscoring the Nets 31-20 in the quarter.

The Nets turned the ball over 16 times, six more times than the Pacers.

Up next

Pacers: Play at Washington on Thursday, Feb. 19.

Nets: At Cleveland on Thursday, Feb. 19.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.