One Extraordinary Photo: Triumph on Ice

MILAN (AP) — Petr Josek is a staffer based in Prague, the Czech Republic. He has covered several Olympic Games and World Cup soccer tournaments dating to 2006 and is a multi-award winning photographer.

Why this photo?

Winning the Olympic gold medal must always be special, even for a team as dominant as the U.S. has been in recent years. Winning the gold in overtime after you trailed your archrival Canada for most of the game must be even more crazy.

How I made this photo

I shot it through plexiglass and had to make a decision when to stop following the scorer of the winning goal and switch to follow the team’s celebration.

Why this photo works

This picture shows the explosion of emotions and captures the pure madness of that situation in the U.S. team’s celebration. That’s why I think the picture works.

